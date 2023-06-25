June 28, 1928 ~ June 21, 2023

June Evelyn Pennell, 94, of Lee’s Summit, was born June 28, 1928, on the family farm near Cross Timbers, Missouri, the only child of Ray and Jewell (Tucker) Ingram. She departed this life Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the John Knox Village Memory Care Center with her daughter’s love and presence surrounding her.

At the age of 14 June accepted the Lord as her Savior and joined the Fristoe Baptist Church, later transferring her membership to the Blue Ridge Baptist Church in Hickman Mills when she and her husband, Glen, made their home in Kansas City.

June was a 1946 Cross Timbers High School Graduate.

On September 22, 1946, at the age of 18, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Glen W. Pennell, in Cross Timbers. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on March 23, 2010. Their only child, Glenda, was born in the Air Force Hospital in Mobile, Alabama, where Glen was stationed during the Korean War.

June was employed as a Salesclerk for the J.C. Penney Department Store and enjoyed her work in the jewelry and cosmetics departments. She enjoyed square dancing, traveling, cooking, hosting parties, and spending time with family and friends.

Later they moved to Raytown and June was a faithful member of First Baptist Raytown/Connection Point Church until her health wouldn’t allow her to attend in person. She faithfully continued reading sermon notes and appreciated Connection Point Church’s homebound ministry.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. Her family was most important in her life, always wanting the best for them and their happiness.

June was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

She is survived by her daughter, Glenda Hammond of Lee’s Summit; her granddaughter, Shawna (and Andrew) Wishy of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; two great grandsons, Ramsey Drew Wishy and Chapman Pennell Wishy, both of Ocean Springs; other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, at the funeral home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jake Carver will officiate. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.



Memorial contributions are suggested to the Connection Point Church, Worship Ministry, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.StanleyEdenburn.com



Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550)