November 11, 1958 ~ June 24, 2023

George Vernon Boudreaux, 64, Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family. George was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Joseph Boudreaux and Margie (Witt) Ring on November 11, 1958.

He is survived by his wife, Julie; sons, Joshua (Heather), Dustin; daughter, Lauryn (John) Galloway; mother, Margie (Willard) Ring; and four grandchildren, Brenden, Dallon, Landon and Remi; brothers, Darrell (Patricia) and Lance “Ace”; sister, Karen (Russell) Biles. He was preceded in death by his father.

He attended Lee’s Summit High School from 1974-1977. George started his career at an early age of 17 years old with Catalina Construction, from there he knew he wanted to own his own construction business. At the age of 20 he started Boudreaux Remodeling Company and for over 40 years he has continued his passion for serving his customers with the best service and workmanship.

He had many other talents and hobbies; including singing and playing the guitar, to whoever would listen. George excelled at pretty much every sport, with his favorites being basketball and foosball. Later in life, he wanted to fly planes and after a few years of flight school, he received his pilot’s license. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and son who more than anything enjoyed spending time with his family that he loved with all his heart.

He was of Christian faith and was a member of Lee’s Summit Seventh Day Adventist Church, where he served as head Deacon for many years. George loved his church and church family. He was a kind, loving and giving person with an infectious smile. He could always be counted on by everyone he knew.

The visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Lee’s Summit Seventh Day Adventist Church, 12501 S MO-7, Lee’s Summit, MO. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Summit View Adventist School.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441