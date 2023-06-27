May 12, 1931 ~ June 24, 2023

Willis Lee Browning 92 years old, born in 1931 on May the 12th went to meet his Lord and Savior on June 24, 2023.

Willis was a loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. Willis was born in Greenwood Missouri until he was about 3 years old when he, his father Arthur, mother Georgia (maiden name Tudor) brothers Dean, Walter and Joe Browning all packed up and moved to Lee’s Summit to which Willis lived out the remainder of his 90 years.

Willis and his family lived in Downtown Lee’s Summit when the roads were still dirt. They lived in different apartments above the shops of downtown and other temporary homes until his family settled into a home on Wilson Street in between Green St. and Grand St.

Willis at the ripe age of 19 served in the United States Navy. He fought for our country during the Korean War on the USS Destroyer in 1951 until 1954.

He was a member of the local Downtown Lee’s Summit VFW Post-5789 from 1997 until his death.

Willis met his now departed wife Clara Browning at Bethany Christian Church in Pleasant Hill Missouri. They later married on June 3rd in 1956 at the very same church they had met for the first time. Willis said that it was the love Clara had for the Lord that drew him in. So, one dinner invite by Clara’s mother (Clara Zetine Griffith) and the two had nearly sealed the deal, turning a quick dinner invite into a short 50 years together. Those years were filled with peaks and valleys but most of all love. A year after marriage they welcomed daughter Rosa Ann Browning (now Weaver) on June 3rd 1957. Following Rosa was her beloved sister Nancy Lee Browning born on May 3rd 1960 whom passed on July 25th 2021 after her battle with cancer. Willis and Clara were then blessed with their son Matt Browning born on November 11th 1966. He was well known in the community for his honesty and helpfulness to others. Willis battled Hairy-cell Leukemia during the 1980’s and prostate cancer going into full remission for several years until early 2023 when Leukemia came back to rear it’s ugly head. Willis being the hard working man he was, was often out in the sun and battled skin cancer throughout the years as well. All of these hindrances never got to Willis tender loving spirit and his love for life.

He absolutely loved tending to his little 5 acre farm out on Hook Road in Lees Summit Missouri. Garden fresh tomatoes were a must and always a staple in the Browning household.

Everywhere Willis went around town and neighboring towns there was almost always someone there who knew him. Willis Lee Browning vibrancy for life continued unto his last day on this earth when he was finally able to go meet his maker. He will be deeply loved and missed by his daughter Rosa (husband Rob), son Matt (wife Karen), grandchildren; Pete and Autumn Weaver (Rosas children) Brandon, Traci, and Adam Browning (Nancy’s children), Lauren Browning (Matt Browning’s daughter), Jackson Lee Weaver (Pete’s son), many more loved family members alongside a community that will never be the same without him.

Visitation for Willis will be held at Langsford Funeral Home on Wednesday June 28th 2023 from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral service will also be at Langsford Funeral Home on Friday June 30th 2023 at 10 am, followed by the grave side and honor guard at the Lees Summit Cemetery. Gospel Fellowship is holding a dinner after the Funeral and cemetery service at 13011 Grandview Rd. Grandview MO 64030. All are welcome to attend.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063