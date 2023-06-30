August 2, 1945 ~ June 25, 2023

Mary J Hoyler, 77 of Lee’s Summit passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones.

Per her request, Mary will be cremated and offered unto the Lord in a private observance. She will be interred at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.

Mary was born August 2, 1945 in Trenton, IL. She worked in public relations at Longview Community College and later went to work for AT&T as a systems administrator until retired.

Mary loved music, especially jazz, playing old-movie trivia games with close friends, the perfect lipstick, fine dining and a good Manhattan. She and her husband enjoyed many years of traveling together and seeing the great outdoors. Mary cherished spending time with family.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband David Hoyler of 36 years and her parents Clifford and Hazel (Pohlman) Herstein. She leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law, Tracy Cary-Stephenson and Steve Stephenson, son and daughter-in-law Michael and Terri (Detwiler) Cary; grandchildren Devin (and Zee) Cassity, Krista Cassity, and Michael Cary Jr.; along with treasured extended family members and dear friends.

We all love you very much Mary, and will miss you dearly.

Memorials may be given in Mary's memory to The Alzheimer's Association.