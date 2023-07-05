February 6, 1936 ~ June 30, 2023

Donald F. McCoy, 87, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri died June 30, 2023 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, MO.

He was born February 6, 1936 in Kansas City, Missouri, a son of the late Archie L. and Eldora L. (Ferril) McCoy, who preceded him in death.

On June 23, 1956, he was married to Joyce A. Young. From this marriage, four children were born – Virginia (Ginny) Lee Starke, Sharon (Shari) Kay Iiams, William (Bill) Claude McCoy, and Elizabeth (Liz) Ann Burns. Joyce and Don divorced in 1972.

On August 10, 1975, he was married to Sylvia A. Shaw, and gained three step-daughters – Donna Kay Merrifield, Mariam (Marti) Marlene Margo, and Peggy Lynn Shaw. Sylvia and Don Divorced in 1985.

Don attended Sanford B. Ladd Elementary School and Central High School in Kansas City, Missouri. He served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960 in Fort Hood, Texas and Crailshiem, Germany. He retired from The Gas Service Company of Lee’s Summit, Missouri April 1, 1991 after 35 years of service. He then started his own plumbing and electrical repair business in the Lee’s Summit area, retiring again on January 1, 2011.

Survivors include daughters Virginia (Ginny) Starke (John) of Florence, Missouri and Elizabeth (Liz) Burns of Grain Valley, Missouri; grandchildren Ashley Witte (Chris), Karen Nolting (Jacob), Jonathan Iiams (Kellie), Kayla Rolley, Macy Parish (Luke), Lily McCoy, Emmie McCoy, Cody McCoy, Mally McCoy, Christopher (Chris) Burns, and Amber Stone (Lukas); six great-grandchildren – Elliott Witte, Jackson Nolting, Gunner Iiams, Ozzie Iiams, Aliciya (Ally) Burns, and Wicks Stone.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings Betty Dean Cobb, Evelyn Ann Fair, and Bennie L. McCoy; daughter Sharon (Shari) Kay Iiams; and son William (Bill) Claude McCoy.

Pallbearers were Jim McCoy, Ed McCoy, Chris Witte, Jacob Nolting, Jonathan Iiams and Chris Burns.

Funeral service will be Thursday, 10:00 a.m., July 6, 2023, and a visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2023, both at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063