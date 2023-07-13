July 12, 1929 ~ July 12, 2023

Phillip Louis LePage, 94 of Lee’s Summit MO was called home to our Lord peacefully on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on his 94th birthday. Phil was born on July 12, 1929, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph Argie LePage and Alta Gertrude (Powers) LePage.

He was married to Frances “Frankie” Wolfe LePage for 54 years and together they raised their 9 children in their loving Lee’s Summit home. Phil and Frankie were devoted to each other and were amazing parents to their 9 children. Frankie proceeded him in death in 2021.

Phil was a renaissance man, with the ability to fix anything. As a young patriot and out of profound love of his country, Phil joined the Army after graduating from Sarcoxie High School. During the Korean war, Phil was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 3 bronze service stars, Army Occupation Medal (Japan), and the United Nations Service Medal with one overseas bar. His assignment was mechanical logistics, during which he invented a self-supporting tent without a center pole that doubled the amount of field and combat vehicles that could be serviced, out of the frigid sub-zero temperatures. Phil left the service as an E-7 in 1953.

Upon returning home, Phil became an operations engineer for Western Electric Southwestern Bell (later AT&T). He was an avid lover of aviation and golf. He advanced through pilot ratings from flight instructor, CFII, ATP, and examiner, also type-rated and captain of a Sabreliner jet. He was deeply admired by many throughout the aviation community. Phil was recently the recipient of the Wright Brother’s Master Pilot Award for over 50 years of safe flight with a Gold Seal flight instructor certificate. He logged over 13,596 hours. When not flying or teaching others to fly he could be found on the golf course. He was an avid golfer with a handicap of 5. Phil spent his time on the golf course dotingly speaking about his family, and he took every opportunity he could to teach his family his beloved hobbies of flying and golfing. Phil was a proud member of Our Lady of the Presentation and a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus.

Phil was an exceptional friend, and an even better father. Throughout his life, Phil took every opportunity to share his knowledge with patience and grace. He was a generous father, grandfather, and great grandfather that deeply loved each and every member of his family. Phil cared about everyone he met, and he had an extraordinary ability to make everyone feel seen and heard. With these abilities, Phil raised strong and successful children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and his legacy of gracefully-patient instruction has been and will be carried on through the vast generations that he touched.

Phil’s shining presence will be missed terribly, and his love will be remembered every day. Although tears may come, and smiles may go, we look forward to the day in which our Master Pilot helps us navigate through Heaven’s gate.

Phil was also preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Jean “Dot” Gillett LePage (1962), his son James “Jimmie” Joseph LePage (1994), daughter Shannon Kathleen Murphy (2021), brothers, Joseph LeRoy LePage, Francis Weston LePage, James Terry LePage, and sister, Peggy JoAnn LePage.

Phil is survived by his children, Patti Jo Nitz (Charlie), Michael Patrick Murphy (Cindy), Michael Phil LePage (Betty deceased), Brian Murphy (Cheryl), Mary Ann Swisher (Michael Paul), Sharon Kay LePage-Erwin (Grant), and Daniel “Danny” Louis LePage (Cheri). His smile also shines over 23 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and all their families. Phil is also survived by his youngest brother, Patrick Dean LePage, numerous nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

Visitation/viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 17th at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Thomas Holder officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Lee’s Summit City Cemetery and a luncheon at the church will be provided upon return from the cemetery at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Foxwood Associates Fund, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore, MO 64083; or to Missouri Palliative & Hospice Care, 3675 S. Noland Road, Suite 225, Independence, MO 64055.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063