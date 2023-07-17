March 17, 1972 – July 12, 2023

Nathan (Nate) was born at the Independence Medical Center on March 17, 1972, to Leonard Holthaus and Cena (Forgy) Holthaus Iverson.

When he had a heart attack a little over 2 years ago, a stent was inserted to clear a blockage.

Since he had little faith in modern medicine, doctors, or hospitals, he chose to follow naturopathic methods. The last few weeks he had appeared tired and drawn and passed away in his sleep July 12, 2023.

Nate attended Meadow Lane Elementary School and Pleasant Lea Middle School in Lees Summit, MO. He attended 2 years at Lees Summit High, then opted to receive his GED certificate. Nate chose painting as his profession and painted new and rehab houses inside and outside. He was known for the quality of his work and attention to details. Recently he built a cabin in the woods from scratch. He lived most of his life in Eastern Jackson County, MO except for a 3-year stint early in his early adult life when he lived in Virginia. Nate led a solitary life and while in Virginia found a mined-out rock quarry that was a great swimming hole when he camped in the mountains. He loved the outdoors.

Other outdoor activities he enjoyed included archery at the James A Reed Wildlife Area where he met other archers and exchanged pointers. He began collecting arrows lost in the woods and refurbished them. After fixing a large box of them, he took them back to the wildlife area for others to take for free.

Other hobbies included late night radio, video games, and playing his guitar.

Nate is survived by his mother Cena Iverson and step-father Bob Iverson of Lenexa, KS; his father Len Holthaus and step-mother Deborah Albers of Lee’s Summit; his brother Aaron Holthaus and wife Melissa of Overland Park, KS and their children Lauren and Logan; his aunts – Marlene Handke (Dennis Handke) of Topeka, KS, Alda LaCrone (Jeff LaCrone) of Topeka, KS., Linda Swanson of Virginia Beach; his uncles – Steve Holthaus (Cheryl) of Seneca, KS, Clarence Holthaus of Centralia, KS and Lonnie Forgy (Carol) of Onaga, KS ; and many cousins.

A visitation with family will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from 11am-12:30 pm at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 S.W. 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063.

A graveside service will immediately follow at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens, 25203 E US Hwy 50, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086.