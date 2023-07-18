October 8, 1939 ~ July 13, 2023

Theodore Henry, or as his loved ones fondly called him, Ted, was a man who lived a life filled with love, laughter, and adventure. Born on October 8, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri to John and Bertha Henry, Ted’s journey on this earth came to an end on July 13, 2023, in Grandview, Missouri.



Ted was a man of strong faith who believed in the power of love and kindness. He had a heart so big that it touched the lives of everyone around him. With his unwavering faith as his compass, Ted approached each day with gratitude and a smile. His radiant personality lit up any room he entered and brought joy to those lucky enough to know him.



Ted was truly a Jack of all trades. He possessed the remarkable ability to fix anything that crossed his path. His determination and resourcefulness were unmatched. Whether it was tinkering with machines or mending broken hearts, Ted was always there lending a helping hand.



Family meant everything to Ted. He cherished every moment spent with his loved ones and created lasting memories that will be treasured forever. One of his favorite things in life was traveling with family and friends. The river cruise through Europe held a special place in his heart as it allowed him to combine his love for exploration with the joy of spending quality time with those dearest to him.



In his leisure time, Ted could often be found indulging in the great outdoors. He had a deep passion for fishing and hunting and enjoyed being out on the water, boating and skiing. Camping trips were another way Ted connected with nature and created lifelong memories with his loved ones.



Throughout his life, Ted achieved several accomplishments that made him immensely proud. He attained the distinguished rank of 4th degree Knights of Columbus and devoted himself to charitable work within the community. As a Telephone Pioneer, he actively contributed to the betterment of society. Ted was also a faithful member of the Coronation of Our Lady Catholic church since 1963, where his unwavering faith found solace and community.



Yet, Ted’s proudest accomplishment was his 63 years of marriage to Rita, the love of his life. Together, they built a strong and loving family that will be forever grateful for their unwavering love and support. Ted is survived by his beloved wife Rita, their loving son Kevin and daughter-in-law Karen, their cherished daughter Sandra and son-in-law Steve, as well as his adored son Ted Jr., daughter-in-law Jenny, and sisters Ann Cummings, Marguerite Cummings, brother-in-law Charles Cummings and sister Barbara Davis. His 7 cherished grandchildren and 8 loving great- grandchildren.



Ted’s memory will always be kept alive by the countless lives he touched. He leaves behind a legacy of warmth, kindness, and laughter that will continue to inspire all who were lucky enough to know him. He is preceded in death by his parents John Henry and Bertha “Spohn” Henry, daughter Catherine Barnes, brothers Robert, John, Terry, and Eugene Henry, and sister Dolores Rockwood.

Services for Ted will be held at Coronation of our Lady Catholic Church 13000 Bennington Ave, Grandview Mo, 64030 on Thursday July 20, 2023, with Visitation beginning at 10am followed by mass at 11am. Inurnment will take place at the conclusion of mass at Longview Cemetery 12700 SE Raytown Rd. Kansas City, Mo 64149.

The Henry family wants to give a loving thank you to the staff of Harbor Hospice and The Village at Carroll Park for the continued love and care for them and Ted during their time in your care. your love and support were a true comfort during their difficult time.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association and Coronation of Our Lady Catholic Church in honor of Ted’s life and love to all.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd., Kansas City, MO 64149, P. 816-761-6272