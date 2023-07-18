February 29, 1928 ~ July 15, 2023

Vern Janssen, age 95, a resident of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away Saturday, July 15th, 2023, at his home. He was born the son of Ernest and Katherine Janssen of Herrin, Illinois on February 29th, 1928.

Vern spent his childhood in Herrin and joined the Navy during WWII at the age of 17. He was stationed in the Pacific on the Ticonderoga aircraft carrier.

Vern moved to Kansas City and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri. He worked for Westinghouse Aircraft for 10 years and then retired from the Western Electric Plant in Lee’s Summit, MO. After retirement, Vern became a realtor with Reece Nichols until age 90. A highlight in Vern’s career was being chosen as the escort for the Queen of the American Royal in 1956. He enjoyed spending time with Jean’s great-grandchildren and was an avid Chiefs fan.

Vern is survived by his wife, Jean Janssen; 2 daughters, Linda of Atlanta, GA and Laura of Ft. Myers, FL; a niece, Julie Hammett of Lee’s Summit, MO.

Funeral services will be held at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, MO on Thursday, July 20th, 2023, at 11AM. A visitation will be held at Langsford Funeral Home from 10-11AM on Thursday, July 20th, 2023. Burial will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery 9501 159th Street, Overland Park, KS 66221. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in celebration of life to Woods Chapel Methodist Church Seeds to Trees at 4725 NE Lakewood Way, Lee’s Summit, MO 64064.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St., Lee’s Summit, MO 64063