Larry Michael Kalousek, known to all as Mike or Michael, and to some as Cowboy Mike or Mustang Mike, passed away suddenly on July 5 at the age of 75. Mike was born in Kansas City, MO and grew up in Leawood, KS.

Mike spent most summers with his family on trips or at Lake Lotawana, MO. After graduating high school, he attended the Kansas City Art Institute. Upon leaving the Art Institute he moved to Arizona to join the Arcosanti building project under artist Paolo Soleri, combining nature and architecture. Once he completed his internship at Arcosanti he returned to Kansas City by way of Colorado and devoted over a decade to serving others as a drug and alcohol therapist through organizations, including Renaissance West, The Back Center, and several hospitals.

His passion for service was strengthened throughout his life by his devotion to Jehovah. Mike became a devoted Witness in his adult life—serving at and attending conferences, spending evenings studying the word, and taking any opportunity to speak to family, friends, and strangers about Jehovah. One of his most treasured missions was serving in the Canyon de Chelly area where he learned Navajo and spent time witnessing with the brothers and sisters in the Chinle Kingdom Hall.

Mike loved all of creation, from mountains and landscapes to all manner of furry creatures. In the early 2000s he became involved in the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Program, adopting around 10 horses and burros through the program over a decade. These were a welcome addition to any stray cat, dog, raccoon, or pig that crossed his path and found itself in his care. The same was true for any friend or loved one in need of a father, grandfather, or great-grandfather figure as well and we would never want to forget to recognize the impact he had on any of these lives.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Marjorie (McCrory) Kalousek. He is survived by daughter Brianah (James) Dodson of Oklahoma and children Carter, Henry, Jude and Everly; daughter Sarah Kalousek of Missouri and daughters Adriana and Adilade; sister Cathy Welker of Oregon; sister Cindy (Patrick) Hubbard of Kansas; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as sons of the heart Brett Pickett and Sean Pickett.

Memorial services for Mike will be held at 6:30 PM [Visitation beginning at 6PM] on Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Kingdom Hall – Lee’s Summit, 11800 Milton Thompson Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086, (816) 554-9033. Services will also be held virtually and can be accessed at StreamForFriends.org/Michael-Kalousek. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared there as well, or at www.royerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441