September 30, 1952 ~ July 18, 2023

Gary Dale Butler, age 70, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, formerly of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at St. Luke’s East Hospital, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. He was born September 30, 1952, in Aurora, Missouri, the son of Ronald Vester and Clyta May (Conrad) Butler.

Gary was a 1970 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. He attended Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri and received his undergraduate degree and his master’s degree from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburgh, Kansas. He loved to work on genealogy, was an avid golfer and reader. Gary was a former high school and college football coach. He coached in Miller, Missouri, Pleasanton, Kansas, Ft. Scott, Kansas and Aurora, Missouri. After years of coaching, Gary went to work for American Family Insurance Company.

He began his insurance career as an Agent in his hometown of Mt Vernon, Missouri. A few years later he was promoted to a District Sales Manager in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, where he remained until his retirement. He was of the Methodist faith.

On July 12, 1974, he married Gayle Barnes, in Mt. Vernon.

Gary is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gayle; two sons, Dusty Butler of Springfield, Missouri and Scott Butler of Springfield, Missouri.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Ron, and Clyta and one brother, Danny Lynn Butler.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon with a funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. A private burial will follow at the Mt. Vernon IOOF Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made payable to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Donor Choice, in care of the funeral home.

