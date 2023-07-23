By: Communication Technician Mallory Harrison

Release Date: July 23, 2023

Raytown, MO – On Saturday, July 22nd, at 9:50 PM, Raytown Police responded to 67th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard on a report of a two-vehicle injury accident. On arrival, officers located one adult male deceased with an apparent gunshot wound. No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Report Number: 23-1906

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)