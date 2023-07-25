December 4, 1933 ~ July 15, 2023

Peggy Lou Gunsaulis Burlingame Rudolph, 89, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away July 15, 2023, at her home at John Knox Village. Peggy was born December 4, 1933, around Knob Noster, Missouri to Clare and Edna (Albin) Gunsaulis.

Peggy was an avid gardener. She held several jobs, mainly in an office setting. She sat on numerous committees and boards. She planned dinners for the church, garden club of Raintree, POW’s, and other organizations. She was an owner of Bill and Tiny’s café. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for many years.

Peggy is preceded in death by her two husbands, Clay Edward Burlingame and Robert “Rudy” Rudolph, as well as two brothers, Joe Gunsaulis and Bill Bowling. She leaves behind a daughter, Joy Roach, and two grandchildren, Miranda Roach and Doyle Roach, and a sister, Marietta Martin, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held August 1, 2023, and John Knox Chapel, located at 400 NW Murray Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by the service at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Pancreatic Cancer society.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063