October 19, 1946 ~ July 21, 2023

On July 21, 2023 David Wesley Worlledge passed away at the age of 76. He was born on October 19, 1946 in Sedalia, MO to Harvey and Evelyn (Fletcher) Worlledge. He grew up in Sedalia and Kansas City Missouri. Wes graduated from Northeast High School, Class of 1964. On August 27, 1977 Wes married his beautiful wife, Joyce. They were married for 45 years at the time of his passing. They raised one son together, David Wynn Worlledge, who passed away at the age of 42 of brain cancer.

In his early career, Wes was the photographer for the Kansas City Times morning newspaper. Amongst covering stories for the newspaper, he also covered many Kansas City Royals games as the Kansas City Times photographer in the old Municipal Stadium.

Wes’ crowning achievement was serving as the Greenwood, MO Chief of Police. Wes and Joyce went into business of hanging wallpaper for builders all over the area and at the Lake of the Ozarks. They placed with silver and gold ratings on their projects. He later was employed for a period of time at Sears and Home Depot where he established a lot of new friendships and relationships with people. Wes loved to ride motorcycles, play golf, travel, and go bowling with family and friends. He was a very social person and enjoyed talking to people about his faith and church, even if it was the first time meeting them. Wes was known for telling jokes to anyone and everyone. Anyone he knew became part of the family because of the love and relationship he had with them.

Wes was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Worlledge- a very beloved minister; his mother, Evelyn Worlledge- a God fearing woman with many musical qualities; his son, Wynn Worlledge- who loved music and his children; and his oldest brother, Harvey Leroy Worlledge- a jokester just like the rest of the brothers.

Wes is survived by his wife, Joyce; four grandchildren, Will, Matt (Kally), Shari, and Paige; several great grandchildren; brothers Ray (Judy) and Perry (Stacy); and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Abundant Life Admin Center, 304 SW Persels Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081. Visitation is from 10:30-11:00 AM, with the funeral service following at 11:00 AM. Casual dress. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Abundant Life Missions.

Arrangements: Royer’s New Salem Funeral Home Independence, MO (816) 796-8600