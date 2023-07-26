Donna Taylor Green 86, of Lee’s Summit, passed away on June 22, 2023.

Born in Kansas City in 1937, she graduated from East High School (55) in Kansas City. Donna met Jim Green at Central Missouri State in the library when he asked her if anyone was dragging her to the Sadie Hawkins dance. They married in May of 1958 and moved to Lee’s Summit in 1960.

Donna worked many jobs, Bank of Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit School district calling substitute teachers long before the sun came up. She was Director of Christian Education at Lee’s Summit Christian Church, Interim Director of Christian Education for the Disciples of Christ Kansas City Region, Interim Associate Minister at Raytown Christian Church, and Administrative Assistant at Foxwood Springs Senior Living in the development office. In the midst of that she obtained her degree in Theology.

She was a member of the Lee’s Summit Christian Church, a Girl Scout leader and one of many Mom’s that helped start Powder Puff softball in Lee’s Summit in the 70’s.

Preceding her in death her husband Jim Green in April 9, 2023, parents Charles and Golda Taylor and sister Elizabeth Ann Taylor Tibbs.

Donna is survived by her children Jennifer and Russ, Sister-in-law Esther Green Waight, many nieces, nephews, and cousins coast to coast.

There will be a private funeral and celebration of life at Lee’s Summit Christian Church.

Cremation by Heartland Cremation