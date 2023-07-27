August 7, 1932 – July 25, 2023

In Loving Memory of Jack Randall Lintz

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jack Randal Lintz, a beloved Husband, devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather, Army veteran, and cherished member of Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church. Jack left this world on July 25, 2023, leaving behind a rich tapestry of memories that will forever live in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Born on August 7, 1932, in Tecumseh, Nebraska, Jack was a man of strong character and principles. He lived a life guided by faith, kindness, compassion, and a genuine curiosity for everything in life. In 1957, after a 7-year courtship (mostly long distance), he joined hands in marriage with his beloved Dorothy Hessel, and together, they built a foundation of love and togetherness that endured throughout the years. Jack and Dorothy’s marriage of over 65 years was a shining example of true love and commitment. From the moment they married, their bond only grew stronger with each passing year. Their love was a beacon of light, guiding not only their family but also everyone fortunate enough to witness it.

As a father, Jack was a true pillar of strength and support to his six children: Mike (Kimber) Lintz, Peggy (Kevin) Christie, Paul (Linda) Lintz, Eileen (Kurt) Fratzke, Kathleen (Bill) Galloway, and David (Susan) Lintz. Furthermore, Jack was grandfather to 19 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He instilled in them the values of family and faith and his dedication to their well-being was unwavering. Jack was most proud of the fact that his children all loved each other and always enjoyed being together.

Jack is preceded in death by his father (Elmer) and mother(Laura) , his sister Sally (Gary) Jones and grandson Tyler Fratzke. Jack is survived by his brother Tom (Connie) Lintz.

Professionally, Jack found success as a graduate of the University of Nebraska where he earned his degree in Pharmacy. Jack’s first job was as a practicing Pharmacist in Lincoln, Nebraska before moving to Kansas City and spending 33 years with Eli Lilly in pharmaceutical sales. Jack went by the CB radio handle “Medicine Man” which he used often to communicate with friends and colleagues during his professional career. He garnered the respect and admiration of colleagues and associates alike, leaving a lasting impact on the company.

Beyond his work, Jack embraced life with a zest for adventure. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and large family as well as traveling, volunteering, making/eating ice cream, and church – creating many cherished memories that will be treasured for generations to come.

In his free time, Jack pursued various hobbies and interests including flying drones, landscaping, volunteering, and always demonstrated his intelligence by his ability to fix or work on practically anything from cars to computers. Jack constantly demonstrated a passion for life that was contagious. Additionally, he touched the hearts of many in his neighborhood where he was commonly referred to as the “Mayor of Winterset Gardens”.

Jack leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and a life well-lived. Though he is no longer with us, his spirit will forever reside in the hearts of his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched.

Jack’s warm smile, sincerity, humor, and kindness brightened the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. When asked recently about the key to life, Jack responded with the simple answer “choose to be happy”.

May his soul find eternal peace, and may we find comfort in the memories we shared with him. Jack will forever be remembered and dearly missed.

A memorial service to celebrate Jack’s life will be held on Friday, July 28 at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church (Lee’s Summit, Mo) between 5-7pm (Rosary at 4:45). Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 29th at 10am, followed by a family burial and then open reception at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (about 5 miles from Presentation Church) starting at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Jack’s honor.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063