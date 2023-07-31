March 13, 1931 ~ July 24, 2023

Leona Bertha (Goter) Cook, 92, of Holden, Missouri, passed away July 24, 2023. She was born March 13, 1931, in Woodworth, North Dakota to Rudolph and Bertha (Hermann) Goter.

Leona is preceded by both of her parents, two brothers, and one sister.

She leaves behind six sisters, four children, eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Because she started high school late, Leona graduated when she was twenty-one years old. She worked her way through high school, usually as a maid or housekeeper. She loved to sing and was a member of a choir all her life. She and her sisters performed often. She worked at Truman Medical Center East. She had a large interest in the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals. She was a Red Coater for the Chiefs and served on the board of directors for several years. She was also an inmate counselor at the Jackson County Jail for a few years. She loved gardening, music and reading.

No services are scheduled.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 4063