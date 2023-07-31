March 4, 1947 ~ July 30, 2023

Richard Wayne Calvert, 76, of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Visitation will be 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023. Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Colbern Road Community of Christ ~ 25507 E. Colbern Rd. Lee’s Summit, MO 64086. The family suggests contributions can be made to American Diabetes Association at: diabetes.org

Richard was born March 4, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri to Bobby Lee and Sarah Margaret (Gum) Calvert.

He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Derek; and great-niece, Toni.

Richard is survived by wife Sharry Miller; two daughters: Danielle (Tim) and Heather (Terry); son, Adam (Mia); six grandchildren: Sam, Mila, Christian, Selena, Landon and Bruce; sister, Diana (Greg); Niece, Sherrie; great-niece, Caitlyn; and his dog, Stella.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441