January 3, 1937 ~ August 1, 2023

Charles W. (Buck) Turner, 86, of Raytown, Missouri, passed away August 1, 2023, at Saint Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri.

Buck was born January 3, 1937, in Oskaloosa, Missouri to Virgil E. and Annabelle Page Turner. He was raised in Oskaloosa, Missouri and attended Oskaloosa schools.

Buck proudly served in the Army and was stationed overseas in France where he was a Heavy Vehicle Driver. After his tour overseas, Buck returned to Missouri and served the remainder of his military career as a reservist until his honorable discharge in 1966.

While continuing his military career as a reservist, Buck started his career with Smith Brothers Ready Mixed Concrete Company in 1963 where he drove a concrete truck for 36 years until he retired in 1999.

Buck was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Louise (Cukjati) Turner; his son, Charles W. Turner Jr; his parents; two sisters: Doris Whithorn and Barbara Howell; and three brothers: Robert Turner, James Turner and Carl Turner.

Survivors include his daughter-in-law, Debbie Turner; three brothers: Jack Turner of Arma, Kansas, Bill (Linda) Turner of Ft. Scott, Kansas and Junior (Joyce) Turner of Arma, Kansas; as well as many extended family and friends.

Buck lived the simple life of an honest man, always willing to help when and where needed. His gentle kindness will be greatly missed by all those who knew him, family and friends alike.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 5th at 10:30am at Longview Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149, with a reception to follow at Longview Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Saint Luke’s Hospice House, 3516 Summit St. Kansas City, MO 64111 https://saintlukesgiving.givevirtuous.org/Donate.