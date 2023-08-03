August 4, 1947 ~ July 15, 2023

Joe Burton of Raytown, Missouri, died on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at his recent residence in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was 75 years old.

Joe was born August 4, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri, the youngest child of Vernie and Georgia Burton. Joe was fortunate to be neighbors with the Niemanns for many years, and he especially loved Mrs. Niemann’s black walnut chocolate chip cookies. Joe attended East High School in Kansas City and graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in civil engineering.

Joe served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and held civilian jobs in the Department of Commerce.

After retiring, Joe volunteered in and around Raytown for many years: at Shephard’s Center delivering meals for Meals on Wheels and taking people to doctor’s appointments, at the Raytown Emergency Assistance Program (REAP) collecting and organizing food donations, and through his church. He was also known for picking up roadside trash in Raytown.

Joe enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He temporarily moved in with his daughter’s family to help execute a protracted, cross-country move. He regularly drove to Arkansas to visit friends and reminisce about visiting his grandparents in Boxley Valley, Arkansas. He traveled to northeastern Kansas to visit family and attend school events of nephews and nieces. Chances were that if he came to visit, he would bring Jack Stack beans and tell at least a few familiar stories.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, his brother John David, and his sister Mary Drucella.

He is survived by his daughter Kathryn Grey (Nicholas, Matea (9), and Josa (7) of St. Paul, Minnesota, his brothers James of Sabetha, Kansas and Jesse (Carol) of Shelbyville, Missouri, and his sister Naomi Ruth of Independence, Missouri.

A memorial service for Joe will be held August 26, 2023, at 11 am at Deerbrook Covenant Church in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those moved to donate to consider Raytown’s Emergency Assistance Program (www.raytownreap.org). The family encourages everyone to pick up trash in remembrance of Joe.