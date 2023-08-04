June 2, 1935 ~ August 2, 2023

Jerry Joe Maxwell, age 88, of Raytown, Missouri stepped peacefully into his Savior’s arms on August 2, 2023 at home surrounded by his beloved wife and daughters.

Born June 2, 1935 in Windsor, Missouri to Ira Elbert and Genevieve (Skillicorn) Maxwell, he moved to Kansas City as a young boy and graduated from Central High School in 1953.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy soon after his high school graduation with his childhood best friends and served until 1961. He narrowly avoided being sent to fight in Cuba during the Bay of Pigs invasion but was lucky that it ended before he could do so.

He met the love of his life, Barbara Crooks Maxwell at a roller skating rink and married on October 22, 1956 in Miami, Oklahoma. They celebrated 66 wonderful years together. Their union was blessed with three children, Clifford (Deanne) Maxwell, Venessa (Beto) Lopez, and Mickie (Rich) Abernathy and 8 grandchildren, Molly (Sean) Oyler, Alicen and Carson Maxwell, Michaela, Celena and Sophia Lopez and Wyatt and Logan Abernathy, and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Sue (Jim) Fuller. He was preceded in death by his parents, son and son-in law, Rich.

He owned and operated Maxwell’s Car Care in Lee’s Summit for almost 30 years until his retirement in 1996. He soon realized he was not ready to retire and went to work for Bob Sight Ford in Lee’ Summit for another 16 years.

He was a lifelong music lover and remembers as a young boy his mom taking him to downtown Kansas City to sing in a boys’ choir. He performed in musicals in high school and sing in the Concert Choir. He lent his rich bass voice to many choirs in his life including the adult choir at Birchwood Baptist Church, and then for the last 43 years, the adult choir at the First Baptist Church of Raytown (now called Connection Point Church) where he enjoyed performing in the annual Heart of America Christmas Pageant. He also sang in the Kansas City Metro Men’s Chorus up until his health prevented him from doing so.

He was a tremendous man of faith, and serving others was his calling. He never missed an opportunity to tell others of his love of Jesus. He served in many areas of his church including as a Deacon, member of the personnel committee, director of the older adult Sunday School department, sponsor of youth group trips and helped his wife teach a two year old Sunday School class for many years. They visited and ministered to new members and had countless parties in their home for both children and their Sunday School classes.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Connection Point Church Music Program in his memory.

A visitation for Jerry will be held Monday, August 7, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Connection Point Church (First Baptist Church of Raytown), 10500 E Ste 350, Raytown, MO 64138. The funeral service will occur Tuesday, August 8, 2023 beginning at 10:00 AM at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133 with a Graveside with full Military Honors to follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Same address.