August 5, 2023

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Major League Baseball fans look forward to key dates throughout the regular season and one that jumps out for long time fans is the MLB trade deadline. For the 2023 season that date was Tuesday, Aug. 1.

With just two months left in the regular season this date on the calendar continues to increase interest each passing year. Fans of teams wish to find out who is joining their favorite team for a possible post-season run. Other fans look forward to learning who is coming to their team in hopes of a brighter days in future seasons.

The Kansas City Royals were certainly busy in trade talks both leading up to and on the actual day of the trade deadline. The Royals traded RHP Jose Cuas to the Chicago Cubs for an Outfielder named Nelson Velazquez. Then Infielder Nicky Lopez was sent to Atlanta for LHP Taylor Hearn. Lopez was traded on Sunday afternoon July 30th right after the team had completed their first series sweep on the season. After that the Royals sent cash considerations to the Los Angeles Angels for LHP Tucker Davidson who is expected to have a role in the team’s bullpen.

As fans began to enter Kaufman Stadium for the Royals/Mets game on Tuesday the Royals made a pair of trades just before the deadline. LHP Ryan Yarbrough went to the LA Dodgers for Infielder Devin Mann and OF Derlin Figueroa. Another Pitcher right handed reliever Scott Barlow was sent to San Diego for a pair of RH Pitchers in Henry Williams and Jesus Rios.

One long time Royals fan keeping an eye on all the trade talk was Adam Clippard of Lenexa, Kansas. Clippard’s take on the all the Royals moves, “Glad they made the moves.” Clippard adds, “The Nicky Lopez trade made no sense to me. But don’t know about the moves” till time passes. Taking a look at the moves the Royale mainly moved pitchers this time. Clippard believes pitchers were “most likely to be moved, the position players are young.” On the Royals being so active during the trading season Clippard feels “all for trades, whatever helps the team. The fans just want to win.”

The results of all these moves won’t be known for a while but fans like Adam are happy the team made a few deals and is trying to upgrade the talent level on the field.