Laura Beth Adams, 57, wife of Joel, mother to Zach, and stepmother to Mary Frances (Konnor Evarts), passed away on Monday, August 7, at her home in Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Beth was a years’ long valiant fighter against her cancer diagnosis, which she dealt with stoicism and her ever-present humor.

She appreciated the time she had with family and friends before her death. She would best describe herself as a homemaker and stay at home mom, which she did for many years after a career in marketing, technical writing, and copy writing. She filled everyone’s days with kindness and humor and most recently was happiest with Harry, her two-year-old Goldendoodle.

Beth was very creative and loved immersing herself in scrapbooking. Many of her family and friends have gifts of her scrapbooks and wonderful mementos of her home-designed and printed birthday cards. Beth loved Florida and spent many happy vacations with her family on the southwest coast with always a thought that perhaps she might live there someday.

Beth leaves behind her loving husband of 23 years, Joel Adams, her son Zachary, and her stepdaughter, Mary Frances (Konnor Evarts), as well as her mother, Peggy Rutherford, and sister Melodye Whitaker.

Her father and brother, John Rutherford, and Marty Rutherford, preceded her in death. She is also survived by her many friends and family in Missouri, Tennessee, and Florida.

A celebration of her life will be held at home on August 19th.

Please use this email address for more information and to RSVP Joel at adams.joel.lsmo@gmail.com

In Beth’s memory, a donation may be made to Wayside Waifs (a Kansas City Animal and Rescue Service) at 3901 Martha Truman Rd, Kansas City, MO 64137 or

Saint Luke’s Foundation, Attn: Hospice, 901 E. 104 St., Mailstop #100 South, Kansas City, Mo 64131