Jay Weldon Roberts, 63, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, formerly of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was born August 18, 1959, in Hobbs, New Mexico, the son of James Earl and Connie Lou (Moore) Roberts. With a heavy heart, the family announces the passing of our kind, loving, fun dad, son, brother and friend. He departed this life Thursday, August 3, 2023, in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

Jay was a 1977 graduate of McArthur High School in Irvine, Texas. He later attended Baylor University where he fulfilled his passion of playing baseball.

On May 17, 1980, he was united in marriage to Debra Baldwin in Dallas, Texas. They later divorced but remained great friends.

He was first employed as a printed circuit board designer for Tandy Corp. in Ft. Worth, Texas. Later he worked as a sales representative for Digital Ocean in Olathe, Kansas and for Colt Technologies in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, watching all types of sports, traveling, bar-b-queuing, and being outdoors. Jay was always ready for an adventure. It was a rare occasion for him to sit at home. He loved going on walks, hiking, feeding animals at the lake, teaching his girls how to drive at Lake Jacomo and playing any game/sport for fun. He especially loved spending time with his family. His daughters were his pride and joy. He was elated to become a papa and loved being with them. Jay had an incredible work ethic and manners. He was always willing to offer a hand. No project was too small or challenging for him. He always wanted to be part of the solution and could figure anything out. Growing up, the Roberts family moved around the south living in New Mexico, Florida and many parts of Texas. They traveled often which started his love for adventure. He traveled all over when working in sales. He was a people person and never met a stranger. He instilled the love of travel in his daughters and took them on trips from coast to coast. There was never a dull car ride as he was always rattling off trivia, sharing random facts and quizzing you on everything you probably didn’t know. Every time Jay picked up his girls he had their favorite candy in the car and the trivia started instantly. “What’s the capital of…?” or “Did you know…?”

Jay was preceded in death by his mother Connie Moore and one sister, Sabrina “Beanie” Robinson.

He is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-laws Christie and Michael Diederich of Pleasant Hill and Jenny and Andrew George of Lee’s Summit; two grandchildren, Lily Diederich and Joseph Diederich of Pleasant Hill; his father, James Earl Roberts of Andrews, Texas; one sister, Vickie Green of Midland, Texas; many other relatives and a lifetime of friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the funeral home with a Celebration of his Life to follow.

A Jay Roberts scholarship fund has been started for his current and future grandchildren’s education. He loved his grandchildren beyond measure and his legacy can live on through their education and future adventures. Memorial contributions may be sent in care of the funeral home.

