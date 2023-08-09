admin August 9, 2023

Joanne Marie Jones Muren age 89 passed away on August 4, 2023 in Lee’s Summit, MO. 

Born in Madison, WI, Joanne stayed close to home and was a graduate of Edgewood Grade School, High School (’52) and College (’58) where she earned a degree in Elementary Education. Joanne married the following year. Her life’s journey took her to multiple towns in CT and a few years in Puerto Rico before landing in Lee’s Summit, MO in 1975. She worked as a Document Editor for Marion Merrill Dow Laboratories. Upon retirement, she enjoyed many years as a volunteer at the American Royal, Starlight Theater, and the Theater League in Kansas City, MO. In recent years, playing cards with her neighbor friends was a favorite pastime.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Charles Jones. She is survived by her children: Laura, Paul, Tom, Diane, and Teresa. Grandchildren: Kali, Jordan, Brody, Tyler, and Lance. Sister and nephews: Nancy, Jesse, and Brian.

Services for Joanne will be held at Our Lady of Presentation on Monday, August 14, 2023, with visitation beginning at 9:30AM followed by mass at 10:30AM.   Private inurnment at Longview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Presentation https://www.shelbygiving.com/App/Giving/our130284 in Joanne’s honor.

Arrangements by: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd., Kansas City, MO 64149 Phone. 816-761-627

Share
author

admin

Related Posts

Show Comments