Joanne Marie Jones Muren age 89 passed away on August 4, 2023 in Lee’s Summit, MO.

Born in Madison, WI, Joanne stayed close to home and was a graduate of Edgewood Grade School, High School (’52) and College (’58) where she earned a degree in Elementary Education. Joanne married the following year. Her life’s journey took her to multiple towns in CT and a few years in Puerto Rico before landing in Lee’s Summit, MO in 1975. She worked as a Document Editor for Marion Merrill Dow Laboratories. Upon retirement, she enjoyed many years as a volunteer at the American Royal, Starlight Theater, and the Theater League in Kansas City, MO. In recent years, playing cards with her neighbor friends was a favorite pastime.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Charles Jones. She is survived by her children: Laura, Paul, Tom, Diane, and Teresa. Grandchildren: Kali, Jordan, Brody, Tyler, and Lance. Sister and nephews: Nancy, Jesse, and Brian.

Services for Joanne will be held at Our Lady of Presentation on Monday, August 14, 2023, with visitation beginning at 9:30AM followed by mass at 10:30AM. Private inurnment at Longview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Presentation https://www.shelbygiving.com/App/Giving/our130284 in Joanne’s honor.

