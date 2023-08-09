Maria Cervantes Van Trump, 62, of Odessa, formerly of Lee’s Summit, was born April 7, 1961, in Jalisco, Mexico, the daughter of Ernesto and Glafira (Perez) Cervantes. She departed this life, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City surrounded with love and family.

Maria was a 1980 Hunting Park, California, High School graduate.

On November 16, 1989, she was united in marriage to Ray Jay Van Trump in Kansas City, Missouri.

Maria was a homemaker. She was a member of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Holden, Missouri. She enjoyed gardening, antiques, collecting cardinals, and time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Maria was preceded in death by her father; Ernesto Cervantes and one daughter, Samantha Nicole “Nikki” Van Trump.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Van Trump of Odessa; two daughters, Mireyea (and Daniel) Melchioris and Courtney Van Trump, both of Odessa; three grandchildren, Paxton Lawson, Easton Lawson, and Wayne Melchioris; her mother, Glafira Cervantes of Huntington Park; one brother, Dwight (and Patricia) Cervantes of Corona, California; and one sister, Norma Veronica Cervantes-Cardona of Huntington Park; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the St. Bridget Catholic Church, 2103 Lexington Rd., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at the church. Reverend Curt Vogel will officiate. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Casket bearers are Will Boyd, Ryan Johnson, Dave Levota, Brad Machin, Daniel Melchioris, and Rusty Roderick.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.StanleyEdenburn.com

Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550