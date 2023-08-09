William Kent Jewell, 70 of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, due to Respiratory complications after a luncheon with his co-workers Erin Fraser (BHP Acting Executive Director/Clinical Director), Tonya Gundersen (BHP Director of Operations), and Danny Hill (BHP Senior Counselor).

Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, 12pm September 17, 2023, at Raintree Lake Clubhouse, 825 SW Raintree Dr., Lee’s Summit, MO. 64082. Semi-casual attire. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Kent to Benilde Hall Program 3220 E 23rd St, Kansas City, MO. 64127.

Kent was born October 21, 1952, in Garden City, KS. to Ruth Elizabeth Maxwell and Floyd Mason Jewell. He grew up in Lee’s Summit, MO before moving to Pleasant Hill mid-school year in January 1966. Kent would have been in the 8th grade. He graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in 1971. He was the Student Government President and played football/lettered all 4 years.

He was an Eagle Scout, Troup 264 (Tribe of Mic O’Say), and volunteered as a Scout Leader for 2 years. Kent was highly educated: September 1971 to May 1975 Drake University & University of Missouri-Columbia, Sociology, Columbia, MO. September 2001 to January 2003 Kansas City Kansas Community College, Associate of Arts in Addiction Counseling. January 2003 to August 2003 Park University, emphasis in Psychology, Parkville, MO. August 2003 to May 2004 University of St Mary’s, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Leavenworth, KS, May 2004 to May 2008 University of St Mary’s, Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology, Leavenworth, KS. He used his degrees to be a Counselor at Godfrey S. Kobets Benilde Hall Program from November 2001 to December 2005. He was promoted to Clinical Supervisor and later Acting Executive Director from May 2006 to November 2006. November 2006 He was hired by the Board of Directors to the position of Executive Director until he retired in March 2020. At Kansas City Kansas Community College, he was an Adjunct Instructor-Social and Behavioral Sciences Group Dynamics and Addiction and University of St Mary’s-Adjunct Instructor-Applied Psychology Group Dynamics and Addiction. His certifications and awards: Internationally Certified Co-Occurring Disorders Professional-Diplomate-ICCDP-D, Certified Co-Occurring Disorders Professional-Diplomate-CCDP-D, Internationally Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor-ICADC, Certified Reciprocal Alcohol Drug Counselor-CRADC, Certified Substance Abuse Counselor I- CSAC I, Recognized Associate Substance Abuse Counselor II-RASAC II, Recognized Associate Substance Abuse Counselor I, RASAC I, Certificate of Appreciation from the Kansas City, MO Veterans Administration, Kansas City Award from the KC Substance Abuse Treatment Recovery Support Coalition (KC-SATRASC), In Appreciation from the KC Substance Abuse Treatment Recovery Support Coalition (KC-SATRSC), and Combat Treatment Award Combat Lifetime Achievement. He loved sports; especially watching his son Jason, Head Football coach of Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, AZ, Mizzou Tigers, and Kansas City Chiefs. Kent will be remembered as a loving husband, a wonderful father to his children, and a great friend to many. Kent was proceeded in death by his father, Floyd Mason Jewell; Step Father, Haley Warden Shobe; Brother, Charles Evan Jewell; Brother, Maxwell Mason Jewell; and Mother, Ruth Elizabeth Jewell Shobe. He is survived by his wife, Kathey Williams Jewell of Kansas City, KS; Son, Jason (Jennifer) Jewell of Peoria, AZ; Daughter, Krista (Adam) Schmidt of Peoria, AZ; Son, Matthew Jewell of Peoria, AZ; Stepson, F. Steven Williams of Kansas City, KS; Grandchildren Sydnee, Bailey, Peyton, Andrew, Austin, and step-grandson Deven. His sister Bonnie Shobe Hensley of Overland Park, KS, and step-sister Jan (Gary) Hambright of Scottsdale, AZ. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Rest in peace Kent Jewell, you are loved!!

Cremation Society of Kansas City