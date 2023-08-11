Keith W. Abbott, 58, of Lee’s Summit, passed away August 8 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, surrounded by family.



Keith is survived by his wife, Dawn Abbott, and his son, Alexander Abbott, both of the home, and his sister, Donna Hardy and brother-in-law Jim Hardy, both of Independence, Kansas. Also surviving are Keith’s sister-in-law Denise Nelson, mother-in-law Carolyn George, father-in-law Bob Ingoldsby, three nephews, one niece, a great-nephew, two great-nieces, two aunts, one uncle and six cousins.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Grimes Abbott; his father, Samuel Abbott; his brother-in-law Philip Nelson and father-in-law Donald George.



Family and friends will hold a visitation at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 9 at Langsford Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m.



Keith was born December 15, 1964 in Claremore, Oklahoma. He graduated from Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville, Kansas, in 1983 and went on to earn an associate of arts degree from Coffeyville Community College in 1985.



Keith then attended Pittsburg State University, where he was vice president of his fraternity, Lambda Chi Alpha. He graduated in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in plastics technology with an emphasis in business management.



His early engineering career took him to the St. Louis area. There, a coworker set him up on a blind date. A few years later, the coworker became Keith’s brother-in-law, and the date became Keith’s wife. He married Dawn Marie George in St. Peters, Missouri, on October 14, 1995.



In 2000, Keith moved to the other side of Missouri to work for what is now Silgan Dispensing Systems, in Grandview, where he was most recently leader of advance testing and metrology, research and development and global innovation. The company makes trigger sprayers and aerosol actuators — fancy terms for parts of household products like soap dispensers. Keith was known for his brilliant mind and over his career worked with marketing, sales, customers, suppliers, international support teams and product development.



While his work took him halfway across the globe to places like China, Keith most enjoyed tropical vacations — anywhere with a beach and palm trees.



He loved being an uncle to his three nephews and adored being a father. He was beyond proud to see his son follow in his footsteps — Alex is now studying engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.



Over his career, Keith remained involved in Pittsburg State University’s plastics alumni group and the advisory board for the school’s plastics program.



Keith was a dog and cat lover. He enjoyed golfing and was a huge fan of his Pitt State Gorillas, the University of Kansas Jayhawks and both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royal



A gentle giant, Keith could seem soft spoken and reserved. But he was sharp witted and astute. He chose his words carefully. And when he spoke, people listened.

Aside from the memories of those who knew and loved him, Keith will live on in the numerous people he generously helped with organ, bone and tissue donation through the Midwest Transplant Network.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Midwest Transplant Network or the Pittsburg State University Plastics Alumni Endowment, which funds student scholarships. Contributions to the Midwest Transplant Network can be made online or by mail at 1900 W. 47th Place, Suite 400, Westwood, KS, 66205. For the scholarship fund, checks can be made out to PSU Plastics Alumni Endowment and sent to the attention of Jenne Miller, W215 KTC, 1701 S. Broadway Street, Pittsburg, KS, 66762.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063