Doris Marie Jones, age 66, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Born October 2, 1956, in Ft. Worth, TX to Jim and Helen Nugent, she was the oldest of four (Jim, Tammy, and Rhonda). Her family eventually settled in Camdenton, MO, where she met the love of her life, Calvin Jones. They celebrated 41 amazing years of marriage on August 8, 2023.

Doris shared her love for Jesus with everyone, and found lifelong friendships along her faithful journey.

Doris graduated high school from Ceres High School in Ceres, CA in 1974. She went on to work at Commercial Distribution Center, Inc. in Independence, MO for 30 years. She and her husband retired in New Smyrna, FL, where they enjoyed their love for the beach, before moving back to Missouri to be closer to family.

Known to most as “Nana”, she loved and valued her family more than anything. She was the family rock, but left plenty of herself in all of us to hold the foundation together.

Doris is survived by her husband, Calvin; daughters, Michelle Clark (Michael), Christina Lint (Kevin), and son Cory Jones (Tracy); eleven grandchildren, Ashley Emerson (Caleb), Haylee Steinhauer, Lilly Clark, Michael Clark Jr., Ellecia Sheets, Noah Clark, Makayla Lint, Kiley Lint, Waylon Jones, Jaina Clark, and Westley Jones; and one great-grandchild, Brantley.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents. She will be missed more than is imaginable.

Revelation 21:4 “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”

Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Lee’s Summit Community Church, located at 1440 SW Jefferson Street, Lee’s Summit, MO, 64081.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Doris’ honor be made to the American Cancer Society.

Cremation provided by Royer Funeral Home in Grain Valley, MO.