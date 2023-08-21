Jean was born at her grandmother’s home in Galena, Missouri in a round room to parents Susie May Craig and Clarence Otto King on March 17, 1923, and passed away five months after her 100th birthday on August 17, 2023. She graduated from Carl Junction High School in 1941 and had fond memories of growing up and living in southern Missouri where she loved to take walks along the creek and pick wildflowers. She and her first husband Bill Albott raised their three children in Carl Junction, Mo. In 1962 she moved to Lee’s Summit, Missouri and in 1968 married Leo Burrow and they would remain lifelong residents of Lee’s Summit. Jean retired from Western Electric in 1982 but stayed connected as a proud member of the retirement group known as The Pioneers. She loved to travel and went on many trips with friends including, “mystery bus trips” around the country. She loved traveling internationally to places like England, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, Mexico and Canada.

Sewing was a life-long passion of Jean’s, a skill she learned from her mother. She expertly sewed her children’s clothes and would continue to sew throughout her life on her beloved Bernina making things for herself, her children and grandchildren. She also created several beautiful pieces of art using a Japanese embroidery technique, many that proudly adorned her walls. Jean loved to crochet and joined the Prayer Shawl club at John Knox Village, a group that donates shawls to people in need of their comforting warmth. She had a passion for gardening and was especially proud of her roses and African Violets. A pink violet from her home was with her during her stay at the John Knox Village Care Center. Jean was a member of Westridge Christian Church in Raytown for many years.

She was preceded in death by her infant brother Teddy, her brother Robert at age 26, her mother and father, her son Phillip Wayne Albott age 11, her husband Leo Burrow age 84 and her sister Kathryn McCoy age 95. Jean leaves two surviving daughters: Gwen Wright and son-in-law Danny and Janice Baird. She leaves four loving grandchildren: Stephen Wright, Sarah Tobaben and husband Aaron, Shawn Wright and wife Julie, Kristen Schmuck and husband Bryan and seven great grandchildren Austin Wright, August Tobaben, Paisley, Paxton, Hayley, Hannah and Brennyn Schmuck. She also leaves behind her cousin Kerry Gentry of Connecticut whom she remained close to throughout her life, as well as extensive cherished family in and around Joplin including three nieces: Marsha Ansley, Marilyn Smith, Patty Ogden and two nephews Roger and Curtis McCoy as well as their spouses, children and grandchildren.

Jean said the most memorable day of her life was her 100th birthday, a milestone she was able to celebrate with family and friends. Her own father lived to be 106 and she attributed her longevity to “good living and genetics”. In the weeks leading up to Jean’s passing, she was surrounded by three generations of family who kept vigil at her bedside. Our mother, grandmother and friend will be greatly missed.

Services for Jean will be held at Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery on Saturday, August 26th, 2023, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. and a memorial service at 10:30 and will be laid to rest in the adjacent cemetery immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Village Hospice at John Knox Village.