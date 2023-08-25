John Guido Benedetti (Sr.), 86, passed away on August 23, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.

John was born in Kansas City, Missouri on February 13, 1937, to Iginia and Umberto Benedetti. He was raised in the North End of Kansas City at 5th and Campbell. The apartment building still stands today. He attended Holy Rosary school and church. In the early 1950’s, the family moved to North Kansas City into a newly built home. He graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1954.

After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent 3 years with the peacetime army in Chinon, France. He was discharged home in 1958 and became a carpenter. He married his first wife and had 3 children, Michael, Gina and Deborah.

In 1970, he married Linda Ellis Benedetti, and had 2 children, Tina and John II. He and Linda lived in Raytown, Missouri for 40 years before moving to Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

He worked as a locksmith for many years at UMKC, and worked in the construction industry the rest of his life as a Carpenter and Superintendent.

His favorite hobby was coin collecting, and he was a member of several local coin clubs. He was a member of the American Numismatist Association for 60 years.

John was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather – PawPaw. His greatest accomplishment was his large, talkative and happy family. His favorite times were when everyone was gathered together. He was a great cook and appreciated a good glass of red wine.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Albert and Esther Ellis, son Michael Benedetti, daughter Deborah Benedetti, and brother, Vincent Benedetti.



He leaves his wife, Linda Ellis Benedetti, of the home, daughter Gina Benedetti Heide, Blue Springs, MO, daughter Tina Benedetti King (Mark), Lee’s Summit, MO, son John Benedetti II (Angela), Lee’s Summit, MO, 7 grandchildren – Dale Stolte (Rachel), Chare Heide (Nathan Rowland), Jakob Benedetti (Sarah Davis), Amber Benedetti, Justin Benedetti, Laura Thomasee and Rachel Thomasee; 4 great-grandchildren – Paige Wolfe, Ava Stolte, Caden Rowland and Carter Rowland; his brother Robert Benedetti (Suzi) of Richland, Washington, and many other family members and friends who were like family to him.

John will be sorely missed by his many friends and family.



A visitation for John will be held Tuesday, August 29, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Newcomer’s Floral Hills Funeral Home (7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133) Following the visitation will be a graveside service from at Mount Olivet Cemetery (7601 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO 64138).