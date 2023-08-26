Archie Connard Bradshaw, III, 39, of Lee’s Summit, was born January 13, 1984, in Independence. He departed this life, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at his home.

Archie attended Lee’s Summit High School. Leaving school early to join the workforce he was first employed with Town & Country Disposal. Later he worked as a welder for Precise Forms, Inc. in Bates City and as a Polisher for R & D Leverage in Lee’s Summit. He was last employed as a Chef at the Summit Hickory Pit. He was a kind and quiet individual who enjoyed cooking, gaming, and spending the evening watching YouTube videos.

Archie was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Archie C. Bradshaw, Sr. and his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Mary (Hurley) Yotz.

Archie is survived by his father Achie C. (and Nancy Webber) Bradshaw, Jr., of Lee’s Summit; his mother Sally M. Yotz of Oak Grove; two sisters, Jennifer “Mickey” (and George) Bancroft of Independence and Jodie M. West of Oak Grove; paternal grandmother, Mable G. (Davies) Bradshaw of Edgewater, Florida; his girlfriend, Silvana Brajovic of Lee’s Summit; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of many friends.

Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the funeral home. Reverend Harold Bradshaw will officiate. Interment will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery next to his maternal grandparents. Casket bearers are George Bancroft, Jeremy Ruth, George Smith, Josh “Walt” Walton (TBD).

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

