May 16, 1922 — August 25, 2023

John Riley Reynolds, 101, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, was born May 16, 1922, in Osceola, Missouri, the son of Taylor and Ida Mae (Burris) Reynolds. He departed this life Friday, August 25, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Pleasant Hill.

John spent his younger years in Lowry City and later attended school in Lafayette County.

On December 12, 1940, he was united in marriage to Willie Fern Elizabeth Young in Richmond, Missouri. She preceded him in death on March 4, 2021.

John was a World War II United States Army Veteran. He served in the Pacific Theatre of Operations earning a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in battle.

John was a master carpenter owning and operating John Reynolds Carpentry. He was also the Meter Reader for Water District #13 in Blue Springs. He was a Life Member of both Lake Lotawana V.F.W. Post #6272 and Pleasant Hill V.F.W. Post #3118. He loved being outdoors hunting and fishing. He especially looked forward to his yearly fall hunting trips to Colorado. He talked often of his bonus year when he came back with a bear, a deer and an elk. He was creative and simplistic in all he did and there was nothing he couldn’t fix with baling twine, duct tape or any other random item he might find.

He was also preceded in death by one son, James Reynolds, and two brothers, Wesley Reynolds and Floyd Reynolds.

He is survived by one son, Gary (and Vicki) Reynolds of Napoleon; one daughter, Linda (and Dennis) Secrist of Pleasant Hill; seven grandchildren, Ami Lewis (and Jamey) of Bates City, Scott Reynolds of Liberty, Courtney Reynolds of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Stephen (and Tracy) Secrist of Pleasant Hill, Brian (and Natalie) Secrist of Lee’s Summit, Justin (and Stephanie) Secrist of Prairie Village, Kansas, and Amber Secrist of Lee’s Summit; great grandchildren, Jackson, Makenzie, Rhylie, Collin, Dalton, Keegan, Grady, Elizabeth (and Nathan), Addison, Kaeden, Bridgette, Ridgley, Nixon, and Nash; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Chris Middleton of the Freewill Evangelical Church in Wellington will officiate. A final salute ceremony will be conducted by Mr. Ron Beatty and V.F.W. Post #3118 members.

Graveside military services will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, with full military honors by the United States Army and the V.F.W. Post #3118 Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions are suggested to V.F.W. Post #3118 or the Pleasant Hill Lay Clergy Council and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

