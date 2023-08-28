Paul Allen Whaley was born November 27, 1972 in Kansas City, Missouri and departed this life on August 19, 2023 at his home, surrounded by the love of his family, at the age of 50 years, 8 months and 23 days.

He was the son of Henry Lee and Karen Sue (Hogan) Whaley.

Paul spent his younger years in the Greenwood/Lee’s Summit, Missouri area, and attended school in Lee’s Summit.

Paul worked in the concrete construction business his entire life, and eventually became owner and operator of Solid Ground Concrete and Flatwork.

On February 19, 2006, Paul was united in marriage to Erica LeAnn Baze. After their marriage, they made their home in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

Paul never met a stranger and his “larger than life” personality just naturally attracted people to him. He was a kind and caring person who would be the first to step up and help anyone in need.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and working on projects around the house. Paul was a dedicated and active member of HIS Church in Pleasant Hill and had been a member of the Pleasant Hill Chamber of Commerce.

Paul was a devoted and loving husband, son, father, grandfather and brother. He was always available to his family if they needed anything and took great pride in their accomplishments. Paul was also a compassionate full-time caregiver for his wife Erica.

Paul is survived by his wife, Erica Whaley of the home; his father Henry Whaley of Clinton, Missouri; his mother, Karen Sue Fisher of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; five sons, Ozzy Whaley and wife Kami of Florence, Alabama, Paul Whaley of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Dallas Whistler of Archie, Missouri, Austin Warren of Grain Valley, Missouri and Memphis Warren of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; one daughter, Kayla Campbell and husband Jared of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; one brother, Henry Whaley and wife April of Osceola, Missouri; one sister, Stephanie Cormican and husband Terry of Mountain Home, Arkansas; Eight grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.

Cremation has been accorded.

In Loving Memory of Paul Allen Whaley, a Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023 at HIS Church, 1210 N. Highway 7, Pleasant Hill, Missouri, with Rev. Tim Casteel officiating.

Flowers may be delivered to the funeral home on or before Friday, September 1 or to HIS Church after 9:30 on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Arrangements: Wallace Funeral Home, Pleasant Hill, Missouri