July 2, 1966 ~ August 23. 2023

Brenda Sue Vorbeck, a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandma, passed away on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023, at the age of 57. She was born on July 2nd, 1966, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to her parents Shirley (Nibarger) Claybrook and the late Edwin Vorbeck. Brenda was the only girl of four children; her three brothers are Bill, Jim, and David Vorbeck.

Brenda was a loving and devoted mother to her daughters, Katie Whitworth and Kelsey Miller, along with her son-in-law Chris Miller. She cherished her role as Grandma B to her granddaughter, Tatum. Brenda was also a devoted wife to her husband, James (Jim) Buttron, Jr. Alongside Jim, Brenda embraced the love and joy of his children – Shelby, Jaden, CJ, and Brandie. She treasured her extended family, including their spouses and children.

Brenda shared her home with pets, including Bella, Moose, Grey Cat, and Black Cat. She also loved all her chickens, ducks, and mules. She enjoyed spending her time at the Lake of the Ozarks, taking cross-country road trips on the back of the motorcycle with Jim, and relishing every opportunity to roll around in the ocean.

Brenda was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, Class of 1984, where she was a speed walking sensation and Junior Olympic Champion. She continued her education at State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Missouri, and later attended Cobert Hair Design School. Brenda worked as a cosmetologist for many years in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Later, she pursued her dream and obtained her Real Estate License in both Kansas and Missouri.

Brenda will be remembered for her contagious smile, outgoing spirit, and unwavering love for her family and pets. She touched the lives of those around her and will be deeply missed by her loved ones and all who knew her.

The family will receive guests for visitation from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at Penwell-Gabel’s Olathe Chapel. The memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Brenda’s memory be made to giving.kansashealthsystem.com.