June 27, 1945 ~ August 27, 2023

Joyce Louise Salmon was born June 27, 1945, in Beloit, KS. Her parents were Alfred Charles and Lema Lorraine (Yocum) Birdsell. She was the oldest of five children. She passed away on August 27, 2023.

Joyce graduated in 1963 from East High School in Cheyenne, WY. After high school, she worked in Albertsons grocery store and in a department store.

Joyce married Richard Salmon on July 3, 1966. After Richard was honorably discharged from the Air Force, they lived in Maryland near Washington, D.C. for several years. Their only child Raymond Charles was born April 9, 1969. Joyce had a successful career as a school bus driver. She made small craft items to sell to other bus drivers.

The family moved to Raytown, MO in 1999. Joyce enjoyed working a few seasonal part time jobs.

Her main job was to help others. For many years several received a home cooked dish or some food items she had acquired. Her other passion was craft work. She sewed and crocheted various items like Afghans, baby blankets, and crocheted towel toppers ..

Joyce was a member of the Church of Christ. For years she met with the Gregory Boulevard congregation in Raytown, MO.

Joyce was preceded in death by both of her parents and her youngest brother, Lanny. She is survived by her husband, Richard; son Raymond and wife, Erin and granddaughter Serena; three siblings:

Warren Birdsell; Betty and husband, Glen Rotan; Suzette and husband, Clyde Gile; nephew, Chris Birdsell; and niece, Susan and husband, Robb Wagner; as well as many cousins and extended family.

There will be a private burial at Highland Church Cemetery near Beloit, Kansas where Joyce was born.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063