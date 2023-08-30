November 11, 1971 – May 18, 2023

Kim Bradley Faulkner (Brad) of Olathe, Kansas passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on May 18, 2023, in Hobbs, New Mexico. He was born November 11, 1971, to Kathryn (Flewelling) and James Faulkner in Kansas City, Kansas.

Brad grew up in Centralia, Pleasant Hill and Lee’s Summit, Missouri. He graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1990. He worked in public service as a volunteer firefighter in Johnson County, Kansas, while working in the construction field doing rough-in and trim carpentry work. He had a talent for building quality decks, fences, pergolas, and lanais along with other woodworking projects. In 2004 Brad started his full-time career with the Lee’s Summit Fire Department where he remained as an Engineer and EMT until his death. In the spirit of his dedication to public service, Brad was also an organ donor.

Brad is survived by his pride and joy, his sons Logan and Luke Faulkner, his partner in life Becky Pulliam, his parents James and Kathryn Faulkner, sister Jamie (Missy) Faulkner; brothers Jim (Shari) Faulkner and Jason (Megan) Faulkner, in-laws Charles and Phyllis Pulliam, sister-in-law Kristina (Alex) Reyes, nieces Megan, Morgan, Savannah, Sophia, Shayna and Sydnee, nephew Aiden and Gus the faithful boat dog.

Brad enjoyed his sons first and foremost, the lake, traveling with Becky, his friends, coming up with new things to smoke in the smoker and cook on the Blackstone. He was the loudest Dad in the stands and a presence at every event he could attend for the boys. He had to be first to the cove with the loudest stereo and enough refreshments to make sure no one went thirsty. His grilling and smoking skills were getting better with every new recipe. He made connections everywhere he went, and they lasted his life. The impact that he has made can be seen in his craftsmanship, his lasting example in the fire department, recipes he luckily wrote down and in the strong and respectful sons he was always ready to speak proudly about to anyone and everyone. He will be deeply missed.

Becky, Logan and Luke would like to make a special mention to Brad’s Brothers and Sisters with the Lee’s Summit Fire Department and Johnson County Fire Departments, Cindy Faulkner, Greg Stone, Cheramie Davis and the ENTIRE Guthrie’s Cove gang that have all been here for the support, love and strength that has kept us moving forward as Brad would want us to do. We all have to walk this path we certainly didn’t choose, and it is easier when we are not alone.

Please join us for a celebration of Brad’s life at the Abundant Life Church, 304 SW Persels Road, Lee’s Summit MO on Saturday September 23, 2023. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm with the celebration service starting at 2:00 pm. Dress for the event is casual.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to Lee’s Summit firefighter charities, Operation BBQ Relief or charity of your choosing.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063