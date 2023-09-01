July 28, 1999 ~ August 27, 2023

Jason Allen Graves, 24, of Grand Junction, Colorado, formerly of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was born July 28th, 1999, to Roger A. and Kathryn D. (Miller) Graves.

He departed this life Sunday, August 27th, 2023, after summiting Ganette Peak, near Fremont County, Wyoming.

Jason had recently left a job he loved at Teton Science School (TSS) to start his new life with his girlfriend Kasey Ervin in Grand Junction, Colorado. Jason returned to Wyoming to say goodbye to a place near to his heart; sadly he fell while descending the summit. Jason was a cautious, experienced and accomplished mountain climber, having summited 30+ 14K foot mountains in Colorado, all of the Grand Tetons in Wyoming, and Mt. Hood in Oregon. Jason loved open water swimming and standup paddle boarding on mountain lakes. He especially enjoyed his group of pickup basketball friends. Jason lived a full life and gave and received joy every day.

Jason graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 2018 and attended the University of Missouri and Longview Community College. Jason participated in basketball and swimming in high school, culminating in four state swimming medals and earning All State his senior year. The spring of 2020 Jason started his mountain adventure in Estes Park then Winter Park, both in Colorado. He returned home for a short period before leaving for Jackson, Wyoming and Grand Teton National Park to work at TSS. He enjoyed his time living in Colorado; Wilson, Wyoming; and Victor, Idaho and made friends wherever life took him. He also completed the Kansas City Marathon in October 2021.

He met Kasey (our daughter-in-law, Bailey’s roommate) at The University of Missouri in 2018; their friendship continued to grow after Jason left for the mountains, and they became a couple shortly after Bailey and Eric’s wedding in June 2022. Within a few weeks they made plans to start their lives together, which they had just begun when Jason passed. It was a storybook romance that we were all happy to see. Kasey was great for Jason! Our hearts break for Kasey and all she’s lost.

Jason was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ed and Fern Graves of Strasburg, Missouri, and his maternal grandmother, Jean Miller of Lee’s Summit.

He is survived by his partner, Kasey Ervin of Grand Junction; his parents, Roger and Kathy Graves of Lee’s Summit; his brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Bailey Graves of Indianapolis, Indiana; many aunts, uncles and cousins, all who love him dearly; and a host of many friends.

After Kasey, his family, and outdoor adventures, Jason loved the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. In honor of Jason, the family would like visitation and funeral attendees to wear Chiefs gear.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the Grace United Methodist Church (2400 E. US Hwy 50, Lee’s Summit, Mo. 64063).

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Grace United Methodist Church. Reverend David Hackett will officiate. Interment will be in the Strasburg Cemetery, Strasburg, Missouri. Casket bearers are Eric Graves, Brad Graves, Chad Payne, Cameron Payne, Royse Miller, Chase Kozar, Jordan Ben-Hanania and Ian O’Brien. Honorary casket bearers are Lindsey Graves and Renetta Kinny.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Jason Graves GoFundMe, https://gofund.me/bcc33ca2, with the proceeds to be used to establish a scholarship in Jason’s name at the Teton Science School and to help Kasey start her life without Jason. For those who wish to make a tax-deductible donation directly to the Teton Science School, please use this link. http://donate.tetonscience.org/JGraves Contributions may also be left at the services or sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.StanleyEdenburn.com

Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550