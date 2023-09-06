September 8, 1949 – September 2, 2023

George Samuel Lambros, 73 years young, a proud first-generation Greek American of Kansas City, Missouri was welcomed into Heaven on Saturday, September 2, 2023. He was born September 8, 1949, in Kansas City, Missouri.

He was a faithful son, a loving husband, a selfless father to his three children, and a doting Grandpa to his 7 grandchildren. He grew up in Kansas City’s Eastside where he graduated from East High School in 1968. Following high school, he served in the United States Navy as a corpsman. After discharge, he began his career at the Kansas City Star as a pressman. After retiring from the newspaper in 1989 he began a career in sales working for numerous companies but ending his career at CEI Electrical and Mechanical.

George was a very social person and loved visiting with family and countless lifelong friends who became like family. He enjoyed snow skiing, swimming, music of all genres, and horror films. He loved Pam’s lasagna, his sister’s pies, ice-cold milk, Coca-Cola and cheeseburgers.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mary and John Lambros; his son Richard Travis Lambros; his brother Nick and sister-in-law Willa Lambros; in-laws Billie and Richard Belser; and sister-in-law Sherry McCarthy.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pamela Marie Lambros; children, Nicole (Niki) Totta and husband Frank; and Ashley Quinn; grandchildren, Xavier Lambros, Sophia Totta, Anthony Totta, Kathleen Georgiana Totta, Colin Quinn, Cash Quinn and Ashton Quinn; sister Katie Stephenson; sister Annabell and bother-in-law Phil Sanchez; sister Pam and bother-in-law Bill Wishon; sister-in-law Dana Famuliner and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12001 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m.

We would like to offer our deepest gratitude to the KU Medical Center Cardiac Care/LVAD team and Oncology services. Finally, the amazing care and support of the hospital staff and nurses in the Cardiac ICU and telemetry departments will not be forgotten.

Memorial contributions are suggested to any of the following:

University of Kansas Medical Center-Center for Advanced Heart Care, 3901 Rainbow Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66103

Nativity of Mary Church, 10017 East 36th Terrace Independence, MO 64052

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Christian Church, 12001Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063