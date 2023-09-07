Forrest J. Irvin, 90, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 3, 2023, surrounded by the love of family and friends.

He was born in St. Louis, MO, on March 17, 1933. He lived in Dixon, MO, attended Fox Crossing school through 1947, and then graduated from Dixon High School in 1951. He enjoyed his teen years working wheat harvests in various states and often talked about these experiences. He volunteered in forestry and conservation management efforts by planting trees and being a lookout for forest fires in watch towers around Dixon. He made his home in Kansas City, MO in the mid-to-late 1950s. He worked for Pryor Brass for 19 years and then National Life Insurance Company (now American General) for 29 years. In the past, he volunteered for the Lee’s Summit Water Rescue and Recovery team, and he worked with the Lee’s Summit Police Department when they asked him to help struggling teens try to overcome addiction.

Forrest was first married to Sandy Wymore and they had four beautiful children: three boys and a girl. After they divorced, he married Sherry Grout on September 18, 1992. Forrest and Sherry loved to travel, enjoy life, and experience new adventures. They visited all 50 states, Australia, several countries in Europe, as well as Mexico and Canada. In later years, they enjoyed cruises, mostly in the Caribbean. They enjoyed many travels with his cousins, Jim and Vi Wieberg. Forrest loved life. He was also a positive force, always ready to give sage advice to anyone who needed it. He was charming and charismatic, loved by people, children, and animals. Most people who met him instantly liked him. He had a huge heart. He was always a very determined individual, and that character trait carried him all the way through his life.

Forrest was preceded in death by his parents, Frances Regina Wieberg and Virgil Osbe Irvin; two brothers, Randall Irvin and Alroy Steve Irvin; two sisters, Virginia (Jeanie) Irvin Wright and Joyce Irvin Hickey; a brother-in-law Terry Landers; a brother-in-law Ron Wright; and a granddaughter, Ginger Corinne Irvin.

Forrest is survived by his wife, Sherry, one sister Wilda Landers (Devil’s Elbow, MO), one brother Archie (Donita) Irvin (Dixon, MO), and his four children: Samuel (Liz) Irvin of Kansas City; Forrest Richard (Carol) Irvin of Jesup, GA; Audrey Irvin Easley (partner Dennis Randol) of Lee’s Summit; and Stephen Irvin. His surviving grandchildren include: Samuel Forrest Irvin, Andrew Maxwell, Aaron Maxwell, Amanda Irvin-Black, Jake Irvin, Jade Irvin, Sean Irvin, and a great granddaughter, Brynlee Kai Irvin. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Forrest is also survived by a host of loving family and friends who will deeply miss him, including Claude Easley; special, dear friends (and extended family) Chase Cunningham and her husband, Steven; two loving caregivers, Summer Robinson and Kambria Hoyt, who along with his daughter, Audrey, made the last few months of his life living at home possible and much better with lots of love and laughter.

Forrest was cremated and will be remembered at a Celebration of Life, September 29, 2023, between 1:00-4:00 pm, at the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 1300 Lexington Rd., Pleasant Hill, MO. 64080. He will have a headstone in the Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Lung Association, the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, or a charity of your choice.

