September 9, 2023

By Fred Liggett

The number of former football players from the LSR7 school district playing in the National Football League has doubled in number as the league is set to kick off the 2023 season. There are now four former players on active rosters of four different NFL teams as week one games are set to begin over the Sept 10-11 weekend.

Last season QB Drew Lock with Seattle and CB Mario Goodrich with Philadelphia represented Lee’s Summit in the NFL. Joining them in time for the 2023 season is WR Mitchell Tinsley with Washington and DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah with Kansas City. Here is the information on each player as provided by their NFL teams.

QB Drew Lock – Lee’s Summit High – Seattle Seahawks #2 – 6’4 – 228 – 26 years old – 5th season in NFL out of University of Missouri. CB Mario Goodrich – LS West HS – Philadelphia Eagles #31- 6’0 – 186 – 23 years old – 2nd season in NFL out of Clemson Univ. WR Mitchell Tinsley – Lee’s Summit High – Washington Commanders #86 – 6’1 – 205 – Rookie season in NFL out of Penn State Univ. DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah – Lee’s Summit HS – Kansas City Chiefs #97 – 6’3 – 255 – Rookie Season in NFL out of K-State Univ.

An LSR7 faculty member happy to see this number grow is LS West golf coach Bret Wagner. Wagner on the former Titan stand out Mario Goodrich, “He didn’t get drafted, worked his tail off to per fect his craft.” Wagner adds, “I’m so proud of him.” Wagner states “came so easy for him in high school, had to grind it out at Clemson and ended up being a team captain as a senior.” Wagner still keeps in touch with Goodrich saying “still talk via text.”

Coach Wagner on Drew Lock “coached against Drew” and “could tell Drew was something special.” Wagner adds a wish for Lock this season in Seattle stating “hope that works out for him.” With four former LSR7 standouts in the NFL now Coach Wagner admits, “I got NFL ticket where I can watch all the games.”

Whether it’s a Sunday afternoon or a Monday/Thursday night game there is a good chance NFL viewers may see someone from Lee’s Summit on their TV screens.