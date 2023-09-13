Carol Lou (Carnes) Reis was born August 16, 1929 in Sioux City, Iowa and departed this life on September 9, 2023 at Wilshire at Lakewood Care Center, surrounded by the love of her family, at the age of 94 years and 24 days.

She was the daughter of Byron Mendel and Helen M. (Craswell) Carnes.

Carol spent her younger years in Sioux City, Iowa and graduated from Central High School.

After graduation she enjoyed her career as a bookkeeper at Morey’s. On her 23rd birthday, she married Neil Hoch (August 16th, 1952). They happily made their home in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Two daughters were born to this union: Connie & Gail.

Neil Hoch passed away on March 15, 1959.

In the following years, Carol experienced health issues. While traveling back home from the hospital after treatment, her car broke down in Early, Iowa. Carol and Paul (Slim) Reis first met at Reis Brother’s Garage. Paul came to the rescue as he was a skilled mechanic. He fixed her car, but in the process won her heart. They were married on January 21, 1961 and made Early, Iowa their home. Their family grew, and were blessed with four more children: Robert, Mary, Timothy and Mark. They were a close-knit family of eight and enjoyed traveling in their converted school bus camper on multiple adventures.

Carol enjoyed many different careers during her life, one of which included working at Wiseman’s grocery store for many years. But ultimately her greatest joy came from being a homemaker and business owner where she had a home-based childcare business for many years.

Paul & Carol enjoyed 36 years of marriage until Paul’s passing on April 12, 1997.

In 2000 Carol moved to Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Carol lived life generously and she invested greatly into the next generation. She was known as “Grandma Carol” not only to her immediate family but to many other children. Her in-home daycare was a blessing to many families.

Carol was an amazing cook, and her kitchen never “closed”. The next meal or canning session was always in process. She was able to orchestrate picnics and yummy food for her large family and friends, even while on the road traveling or camping.

Carol was an excellent seamstress and also enjoyed embroidery. In her later years, she crafted receiving blankets, hooded bath blankets and donated stuffed animals to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. At her retirement home, word quickly traveled that she would be more than happy to mend for other residents, and she cheerfully served others time and time again.

Carol treasured time with her family and Christmas was her favorite holiday. Her home buzzing with noise and laughter is exactly how she preferred it to be. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Carol went to be with the Lord on September 9th, 2023. She will be greatly missed. We are thankful that this is not a goodbye lasting forever, but only good-bye for now.

In addition to both of her husbands, Neil Hoch and Paul Reis, Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Helen Carnes; son, Timothy “Tim” Reis; son-in-law, David R. Jensen and brothers, Bobby Carnes and Don Carnes.

She is survived by sons, Robert Paul Reis and wife Nancy, and Mark Lynn Reis and wife Sara all of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; daughters, Connie Lou Jensen of St. Ansgar, Iowa, Gail Ann Provin and husband Keith of Iowa City, Iowa, and Mary Helen Reis of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; sister Joyce McClintock of Garner, Iowa; 11 Grandchildren, 8 Great-Grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.

The family of Carol Lou (Carnes) Reis will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Pleasant Hill, Missouri. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. James Stanfield-Myers officiating.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Early, Iowa with Father Lingle and Deacon Higgins officiating. Casket Bearers will be Connie Jensen, Gail Provin, Bob Reis, Mary Reis, Mark Reis and Travis Reis (In Memory of his father, Tim Reis). Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Early, Iowa. Iowa arrangements entrusted to the Farber & Otteman Funeral Home, Sac City, Iowa.

Arrangemenrs: Wallace Funeral Home, 422 N. Lake Street, Pleasant Hill, Mssouri 64080 (816) 540-3125 or (816) 987-2127