Marilyn Mann, a mother, grandmother, and member of her community, passed away on September 5, 2023, in Independence, Missouri. She was born on June 3, 1951, in Kansas City, Missouri to Walter Miller and Mary Bascone. Marilyn was known for her diverse careers which included being a barber for many years and selling vehicles at a local dealership, but it was her role as a mother and a “MaMaw” that brought her the most joy.

Marilyn’s vibrant personality left an indelible mark on all those who knew her. She was someone who spoke her mind with honesty and had a big heart. Her bright spirit and infectious sense of humor made her a character loved by all. Marilyn had a special affinity for animals, particularly dogs, whom she considered the best companions. She was a tough cookie who faced life’s challenges head-on with resilience and unwavering strength.

While Marilyn achieved success in various professional endeavors, it was the time spent with her grandchildren that truly lit up her world. Being their loving “MaMaw” brought immeasurable happiness to her heart. Whether it was sharing stories, playing cards & board games, or simply sitting side by side watching their favorite shows, Marilyn cherished every moment she had with them.

Marilyn leaves behind cherished memories that will be forever etched in the hearts of those closest to her. She is survived by her daughter Shannon Pennington, granddaughter Avery Pennington, and great-granddaughter Ava Knoll as well as her sister, Prudence Miller and brother Keith Miller along with their families which include many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her immediate family members, which include her parents as well as three sisters and one brother, Marilyn is preceded in death by her loving husband Jeffrey Mann, and two grandchildren, Chason Pennington and Taylor Pennington both of whom cherished the love and guidance of their “MaMaw” before their untimely passing.

Marilyn’s love touched the lives of many others outside of her immediate family circle as well. She had many friends and enjoyed the time spent with them playing cards, sharing stories, and watching her Chiefs play. Marilyn loved football and especially the Chiefs, even in times when the Chiefs were hard to love! She was always a faithful fan!

Marilyn Mann’s legacy will endure through the cherished memories she leaves behind. Her strength, compassion, and devotion as a mother and grandmother will forever inspire those who loved her. She will be remembered for her larger-than-life personality, her unwavering love for her family, and the joy she found in every moment spent together.

To honor and remember Marilyn, there will be a graveside service on Sunday, October 1st, at 10:00 AM at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens (located at 25203 E US Hwy 50, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086). A Celebration of Life reception/luncheon will follow. We welcome family and friends to join us on this day as we say goodbye, and celebrate the life of Marilyn Mann, a remarkable woman whose presence enriched the lives of all those fortunate enough to know her. May her spirit continue to brighten our lives as we hold onto the memories, we shared with her. Her memory and love will forever live on in our hearts.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd

Kansas City, MO 64149 P. 816-761-6272