Eva “Joanne” Harper, age 85, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away September 11, 2023, in Olathe, Kansas.

Joanne was born January 15, 1938, in Lamar, Missouri to Raymond Edward Noll and Eva Gertrude (Rosebaugh) Noll. Joanne graduated from Lamar High School in the class of 1956. On June 2, 1956, Joanne married Lennis Edward Harper in Golden City, Missouri.

Joanne worked as a secretary for Western Electric in Lee’s Summit, Missouri and was a member of the Telecom Pioneers Origination

Survivors include her son Greg Harper and wife, Renee of Lenexa, Kansas; two grandchildren, Grant Harper, and his wife Ciara of Leawood, Kansas and Elizabeth Pine and her husband Jonathan of Shawnee, Kansas; and one brother, Jack Edward Noll and his wife Allene of Lamar, MO.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Lennis; her parents; one sister, Carolyn Workman; one brother-in-law, Ernie Workman and one nephew, Terry Workman.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Lamar, MO.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Daniel Funeral Home in Lamar, MO., and then proceed to the cemetery.

Contributions are suggested and made payable to either the McCarty Senior Center or the American Heart Association in care of Daniel Funeral Home.

Condolences may be shared at www.dfhlamar.com