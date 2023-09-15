Stephen Ruel Henderson, 75, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, formerly of St. Louis, Missouri, was born July 23, 1948, in Rockwood, Tennessee, the son of Freeman E. and Vera R. (Tabor) Henderson. He departed this life Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the John Knox Memory Care Center surrounded with love and family.

Steve was a 1966 Crossville, Tennessee, High School graduate. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee, and his master’s degree from Fontbonne College in St. Louis.

He was a United States Army Vietnam War Veteran.

On August 1, 1970, he was united in marriage to Linda Jeanne Murphy in Chicago, Illinois.

Steve was employed as a project manager for AT&T. He was a former member of the New Community Church in Wildwood, Missouri, where he was very active in the men’s group and was currently a member of the Abundant Life Church in Lee’s Summit. His first love was his family and he communicated to everyone how much he loved them. Steve enjoyed cruising with his wife, making home improvements and tinkering around his home and garage, listening to music and playing guitar, reading, fishing, star-gazing, and all things Tesla.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Linda of Lee’s Summit; two sons and their wives, Daniel and Katie Henderson of St. Louis, and Matthew and Amy Henderson of Lee’s Summit; four grandchildren, Aidan Best, Amelia Henderson, Elliott Henderson, and Elizabeth Henderson; and his sister, Annette (and Paul) Hayward of Carol Stream, Illinois.

A private graveside service and interment will be held in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with full military honors by the United States Army and the V.F.W. Post #3118 honor guard.

A memorial gathering will be held from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, September 15, 2023, at The Meadows at John Knox Village, 1812 NW O’Brian Rd., Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64081.

A memorial service will be held at the New Community Church in Wildwood at a later date. Service times will be published here when that information becomes available.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the New Community Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

