Loving, kind, wise Mother, Wife, Sister, Cheerleader, Mentor. She made us better just being Belinda

Born on September 22,1957 in the Braymer, Mo Drs office Passed March 19, 2020 to the loving arms of our Lord after a 28 year battle with cancer she left us after glorious day of sharing.

Survived by her mother Patricia A. McPheeters (Stratton), husband Kenneth E. Barr, daughters Erica L. Barr, Jennifer M. Coffman (Barr) (husband Steven D.), Grandson Aleczander Coffman, granddaughter Isabel Coffman, brothers Forest Wayne Else, Dwayne Lee Else and sister Deborah Lou-Anne Slavens (Else).And many loved cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and in-laws.

Preceded in passing by her dad Robert D. McPheeters. Paternal Grandparents Merle McPheeters, Russell McPheeters. Maternal Grandparents Lorraine Stratton, Melvin (Bud) Stratton.Biological father Delbert L. Else.

Belinda’s last gift to those she loved and those she would have loved to love was in donating her body to science at the Texas Medical Center and MD Anderson Medical Center to further the education of those that came later.Only one time she asked “why me?”. In that same conversation she decided to donate her body to science “saying maybe, just maybe, someone else won’t have to go through this”

Cremation services were provided by Carne’s Funeral Home, Texas City, Texas for University of Texas Education Department

Bel Fiore Co Flower Bar has the chosen color palette Bel Fiore Co Flower Bar 20 SW 3rd St, Lee’s Summit, Mo 64063

Belinda McPheeters Barr Celebration of Life/Memories September 23rd 2023

Tye-Dye was Belinda’s favorite. She requested that everyone wear it to her service. So pick out your favorite and wear it with pride. *Tie dye attire is requested, but not required. This is my hippie girl Belinda you know.

Service 10:00am Visitation11:00am Memories and Memorial The Summit 3381 NW Chipman Rd Lee’s Summit, Mo 64081

Celebration of Life 1:00pm to 4:00pm Side Pockets 224 NW Oldham Pkwy, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081 Please save the date

Internment to be on the water in spring/summer 2024