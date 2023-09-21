Alfred (Al) Joseph Blixt, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, passed away on September 19, 2023, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Born on September 11, 1935, in Lexington, Missouri, Al lived a life filled with love and laughter. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing.



Al’s military service in the United States Army demonstrated his commitment to his country and reflected his strong character. He carried the lessons learned during his service throughout his life, always displaying qualities of loyalty and honor.

Kind-hearted and strong-willed, Al embodied the true meaning of family. He was known for his love and dedication to those he held dear. His great sense of humor brought laughter into every room he entered, making everyone feel welcome and comfortable. He woke early to make incredible country style breakfasts and especially enjoyed preparing amazing Mexican Dinners not only for family, but for all his children’s friends too. At cookouts, he was always at the grill. Al had a gift for making connections with everyone he met.

Al dedicated his career to the General Motors plant until his well-deserved retirement; however, his passion was for restoration and renovation projects, from cars to endless home improvement projects. His motivation for these activities was to support his family, make them comfortable and provide the best life possible. While he wasn’t always the most vocal person, he used these activities to teach his children his Christian values through his actions. And, when his children had worries, he would tell them, “Don’t worry! That’s my job to worry. Everything will be okay,” and it always was.

One of Al’s favorite moments was fulfilling his need for speed by participating in the NASCAR experience at the age of 70 and reaching speeds over 130 mph. It was an experience that brought him pure joy and excitement. Another proud achievement was receiving the Coach of the Year award in baseball, showcasing his commitment to his boys and their athletic pursuits. Al was always present for his children’s and grandchildren’s events, never missing an important milestone or celebration.



Beyond his love for family, cars & renovations, Al had a zest for life. Camping and boating trips occurred regularly every summer when his kids were young. As the kids grew, he traveled extensively including to Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean and throughout Europe as well as the United States. He also appreciated the many friends and family poker nights and spending quality time with his grandson Luke — they were truly best buddies.

Al Joseph Blixt touched the lives of many throughout his journey. His warm smile and loving presence will be dearly missed by all who knew him. As we say our goodbyes, let us remember him for the laughter he brought into our lives and the love he shared with everyone around him. May his memory be a guiding light as we continue our own paths.



He was preceded in death by his parents Al Blixt and Lucille (Morris) Blixt, his loving wife Carol Blixt, beloved daughter Kimberly Hocott, and his brother William Blixt and grandson Brenden Blixt. Al is survived by his children Kelly Wilson, Kevin (Jerri) Blixt, Kurt Blixt; his grandchildren Luke (Dessie) Wilson, Andrew, Madeline, Elizabeth, Hannah, and Henry Blixt.



A Visitation will be held on September 25, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 at Our Lady of Presentation Catholic Church located at 130 NW Murray Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081.

Immediately following the Visitation, a Mass honoring Al’s life will follow at 11:00 AM. Al’s final resting place will be in Longview Cemetery located at 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149. The Burial will take place following Mass. At the conclusion of the burial the family requests your presence at the church for a reception luncheon.





In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Presentation at https://www.shelbygiving.com/App/Giving/our130284 or the St. Luke’s Hospice who cared for Al before his passing at https://give.saintlukeskc.org/give/488429/#!/donation/checkout.





