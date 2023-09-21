Marion Foster Shaw ‘Junior’, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Lebanon South Nursing and Rehab in Lebanon, Missouri.

He was born May 1, 1932, in Warrensburg, Missouri to Marion Foster Shaw, Sr. and Verla Violet Stoneking. He was the oldest child of his 4 siblings, two brothers and two sisters. Junior grew up in Warrensburg, Missouri and graduated from Warrensburg High in May of 1951.

He joined the United States Navy right after high school and was quickly out at sea in the pacific islands on the repair ship USS CREE. His time on the ship was spent specializing in maintenance and supplies for PT boats, submarines and other types of landing crafts and vessels for the Navy. Junior enjoyed his time on the sea and the many friendships and memories made during his time in service.

Junior came back to his Missouri roots and started a tree business with a great friend from high school, Don Parmley. He enjoyed the time he had working with Don and became quite the tree expert. Not long after his return, Junior’s grandmother, Elizabeth Stoneking played match maker and requested his presence at her weekly hair appointment to meet her hairdresser, Sylvia. Elizabeth knew they would be a great match. Junior and Sylvia Shore were married on June 26, 1953.

The couple had three daughters Donna, Mariam (Marti), and Peggy. Junior and Sylvia moved to Spokane Washington in 1956. Junior worked for the railroad and Sylvia, a waitress at the local diner. They enjoyed life in the northwest and made great memories until moving back to Lee’s Summit, Missouri in 1960 where they planted a new home for their family. Junior, a self-taught brick mason and Sylvia, a hairdresser enjoyed life while raising their daughters together. In 1974 they went their separate way. Junior returned to the northwest and planted new roots on land in Libby, Montana. He appreciated the days in Montana being close to his brother, Don, and Don’s family.

In 1980 Junior headed back to the Midwest and moved to the land he had purchased back in the 60’s in southern Missouri. Not long after moving back he met a marvelous woman in a personal add from Chicago, Marcella (Marci) Prince. They fell in love and were married in November of 1983.

During their prosperous 40 years of marriage, they had many achievements that included dog breading, raising chickens, cutting wood, laying brick, and spending time with their blended family. They enjoyed relaxing on their land looking out over the pond and appreciating all the little things in life. Some of Junior’s biggest achievements were the time he spent in the Navy, his keen knack for mason work, hunting, zest for the wilderness, and the love for his family.

Junior is preceded in death by Marion Foster Shaw, Sr., and Verla Violet Stoneking (parents), Don Shaw (brother), Danny and Linda Palmer (brother & sister-in-law), Linda and Stan Lampman (sister & brother-in-law), Judy Daleen (sister), Bobby Merrified (son-in-law) Greg Wayne (stepson), and Roy Arnold (stepson).

Survivors include Marci Shaw (wife), Bev Shaw (sister-in-law), Donna Merrifield (daughter), Marti and Allen Margo (daughter and son-in-law), Peggy Shaw (daughter), Mike Eugene (stepson), Benjamin Harrison (stepson), five granddaughters, five great granddaughters, five great grandsons, one great, great grandson, and many nieces and nephews.

Junior’s Celebration of Life will be held at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home and Crematory (617 N. Maguire St., Warrensburg, MO 64093) on Monday, September 25, 2023, starting with visitation at 10:00 am. Military graveside service 11:30 am at Sunset Hill Cemetery (522 N Water St., Warrensburg, MO, 64093). In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Wounded Warriors Project, Disabled American Veterans, or Wayside Waifs