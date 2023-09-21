Patrick James McDonnell Jr., 79, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away on September 19, 2023.

Patrick was born January 7, 1944, in Birmingham, Georgia.

Patrick married Donna on November 27, 1999. Patrick has two children, Patrick J. McDonnell, III and Amy McDonnell, both living in Oklahoma. One stepdaughter, Denise Hamalainen-Lennie, her husband Douglas Lennie and their children, Dayla Lennie and Lake Lennie living in Lake Winnebago, MO.

Patrick served 30 years in the Army. He retired as a Colonel and received the following medals: Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart – Viet Nam, Defense Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal.

He enjoyed woodworking, square dancing and as well as traveling.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the John Knox Village Memory Care Unit, Lee’s Summit, MO. They did an outstanding job of taking care of Patrick.

Funeral Service with Military Honors will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 26, 2023, with a visitation starting at 9:00 a.m., at Langsford Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063