Charles Michael “Mike” Weisenborn, a beloved member of the Lee’s Summit community and a dedicated Public Works Supervisor for the City of Lee’s Summit, passed away on September 18, 2023. He was born on June 18, 1944, in Macon, Missouri.



Mike’s life was marked by his passion for his career and his commitment to serving the people of Lee’s Summit. As a Public Works Supervisor, he played a vital role in ensuring that the city’s infrastructure was well-maintained and its public spaces were safe and functional. His dedication and hard work earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and community members alike.



Outside of work, Mike lived a vibrant life filled with hobbies and interests that brought him immense joy. He had a deep love for fly fishing and would often find solace casting his line at Bennett Springs. Golfing was another passion of Mike’s, and he would eagerly join friends for rounds on local courses, especially at the Fred Arbanas Golf Course. For a time, he was in a league at Adams Pointe Golf Club. Traveling was also close to his heart, particularly cruising. Although he was initially hesitant about embarking on his first cruise, he quickly fell in love with the experience and made it a regular part of his life. He also enjoyed spending winters in Texas and had the privilege of visiting Ireland twice.



One of Mike’s proudest accomplishments was creating and serving as the president of a retiree social club. This esteemed club met once a month for lunch where members enjoyed each other’s company while engaging with various guest speakers on an array of interesting topics. Mike’s vision and leadership fostered an inclusive environment that allowed retirees to continue learning, socializing, and staying connected with one another.



In addition to his professional achievements and hobbies, Mike cherished the time he spent with his beloved family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Charles Steven Weisenborn, mother Mildred Patricia Weisenborn (Contratto) and brother Andrew Weisenborn. He is survived by his loving wife Cheryl Weisenborn, his daughter Melissa Hyde (Greg), son Michael Weisenborn, granddaughter Ashley Wilson (Neal), his grandsons Duston Weisenborn (Michelle), Josh Weisenborn, Aidan (Kyleigh) Weisenborn and six great grandchildren. Their support and love were a source of great comfort and strength to Mike throughout his life.



Mike’s passing came after a brave battle with Alzheimer’s disease for seven years. Despite this challenging circumstance, he faced the disease with courage and determination, inspiring those around him with his unwavering spirit. His resilience serves as a testament to his character and unwavering positivity.



A visitation honoring Mike’s life will be held on September 27, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at The Summit Church located at 3381 NW Chipman Rd in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. The funeral service will be held the following day, September 28, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM at the same location. Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Macon, Missouri at 2:00 PM.



Charles Michael “Mike” Weisenborn will forever be remembered as a dedicated public servant who enriched the lives of those around him through his work, hobbies, and love for his family. His legacy of kindness, perseverance, and community involvement will continue to inspire generations to come. May he rest in eternal peace.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Charles Michael (Mike) Weisenborn to the Alzheimer’s Association

Arrangements: Speaks Chapels

P.O. Box 259 | Independence, MO | 64051